Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail
A child dressed up as President Trump waves during his campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A supporter holds up his child as President Trump speaks during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters sitting on a car hold signs during a drive-in rally as former President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People look on as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A boy in the audience holds up four fingers during President Trump's campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A child holds a sign as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina, October 24. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
A child wear a "Make America Great Again" hat during President Trump's campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of Joe Biden attend a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy holding a Trump flag turns his thumb downward as the motorcade of Joe Biden drives past in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Joe Biden talks with two young boys during an unscheduled walk on the street while campaigning in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child looks on during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child waits for Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.
Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states
Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South
Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Strong earthquake collapses buildings in Turkey
A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Long lines as early voting smashes records
The pandemic and an extraordinary level of enthusiasm have prompted Americans to vote early in unprecedented numbers with more than 83.5 million votes already cast by mail or in person
Kenya braces for second COVID-19 wave
COVID-19 cases in Kenya have increased by 45% per week on average over the past four weeks as the country braces for a second coronavirus wave.
Biden and Trump barnstorm across battleground states
Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South
Hurricane Zeta tore across the U.S. South with strong winds that left a trail of downed trees, snapped power lines and killed at least three people.
Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views
Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.