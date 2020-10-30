Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2020 | 11:02am EDT

Voters of tomorrow: Kids on the campaign trail

A child dressed up as President Trump waves during his campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A girl blows soap bubbles during a campaign event for Kamala Harris in Phoenix, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A supporter holds up his child as President Trump speaks during a campaign event at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, September 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Supporters sitting on a car hold signs during a drive-in rally as former President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Joe Biden in Philadelphia, October 21. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2020
People look on as President Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, October 25. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2020
A boy in the audience holds up four fingers during President Trump's campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20. REUTERS/Tom Brenner &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A child holds a sign as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison holds a drive-in campaign rally at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina, October 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A child wear a "Make America Great Again" hat during President Trump's campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, October 26. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
Supporters of Joe Biden attend a drive-in campaign event at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pennsylvania, October 24. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2020
A boy holding a Trump flag turns his thumb downward as the motorcade of Joe Biden drives past in&nbsp;Manitowoc, Wisconsin, September 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Joe Biden talks with two young boys during an unscheduled walk on the street while campaigning in Duluth, Minnesota, September 18. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A child looks on during President Trump's campaign rally at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City, Arizona, October 28. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
A child waits for Joe Biden's appearance during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
