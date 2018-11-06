Voting in hurricane-ravaged Florida
A sign directs voters to a new polling location where Hurricane Michael destroyed many schools and other buildings used as polling stations in the area in Parker, Florida. State and local Republican leaders have gone to great lengths to boost turnout...more
Sissy Karr, 55, poses for a portrait amid damage from Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. Sissy Karr, a landlady with 14 rental properties around Panama City, Florida, is a loyal Republican who voted for Donald Trump for president in 2016. But...more
Campaign signs stand near a new polling location in Parker, Florida. Early voting also was extended by an extra day or two, through Monday in Bay County, the only jurisdiction in Florida where voters could actually cast ballots on the eve of the...more
People wait to vote at a new polling location in Parker, Florida. But Gulf County state Republican committeeman David Ashbrook said he remained concerned that storm-related dislocations would depress turnout in his more remote communities. "Our...more
Campaign signs stand beside a sign directing voters to a new polling location in Lynn Haven, Florida. Two hotly contested races in the nation's most populous swing state are considered bellwethers for the elections, which will decide whether Trump's...more
Denise Bass, 56, looks through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael at her home in Lynn Haven, Florida. Denise Bass, 56, a pediatric nurse who attended a Republican rally in Lynn Haven on Sunday night, said she and her husband,...more
A sign directs voters to a new polling location in Parker, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Melissa Hutchinson, 51, poses for a portrait near debris from Hurricane Michael outside her home in Panama City, Florida. On the outskirts of Panama City where she owns a cleaning business, Melissa Hutchinson, 51, said she, her husband and two adult...more
A sign directs voters to a new polling location in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Denise Bass, 56, walks through damage from Hurricane Michael behind her home in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People wait to vote at a new polling location in Parker, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A sign directs voters to a new polling location in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
George Bass, 59, repairs damage from Hurricane Michael beside his home in Lynn Haven, Florida. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Candidates cast their ballots
Candidates vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by clashes over race, immigration and trade.
India's toxic smog problem
Pollution levels surge to severe and hazardous levels in New Delhi this week.
U.S. military on Mexico border
The U.S. military is sending over 7,000 troops to the border with Mexico as a caravan of Central American migrants slowly heads toward the United States.
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.
