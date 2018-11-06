Voting in hurricane-ravaged Florida

Denise Bass, 56, looks through her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael at her home in Lynn Haven, Florida. Denise Bass, 56, a pediatric nurse who attended a Republican rally in Lynn Haven on Sunday night, said she and her husband, George, 59, and their son, George Jr., 25, managed to obtain mail-in ballots before their home and much of their neighborhood was ravaged. About two weeks ago, they all sat down, filled out the ballots and mailed them in. "That's our right. It's one of the few rights we have left," she said. Some took solace in the fact the disaster would dampen turnout among Democrats, too. "I don't think this storm said, 'Oh we're going to tear up Republicans' houses and not Democrats,'" Karr said. "It didn t matter if you were a poor person renting a manufactured home or a wealthy doctor with a big home at Bay Point. The storm tore your stuff up." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

