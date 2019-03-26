Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai
People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
School children and a man carrying food aid cross a river after Cyclone Idai at Coppa business centre in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 26,2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A survivor of cyclone Idai, Naome Nyakudyara, who is the mother of three children, prepares a meal at her home at Coppa business centre in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People look on as they wait for food aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Guara Guara village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Patients await treatment at a hospital that had roofing blown off during Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People wait for food aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Guara Guara village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Survivors of Cyclone Idai are seen through a destroyed building as they gather to receive aid at Coppa business center in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Survivors of Cyclone Idai cross a temporary footbridge to receive aid at Coppa business centre in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man runs to a house after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Survivors of Cyclone Idai cross a temporary bridge as they arrive at Coppa business centre to receive aid in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Patients await treatment at a hospital that had roofing blown off during Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Workers offload food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Buzi, near Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Evacuees from Buzi village carry their belongings as they leave a school that was used as a displacement center, after Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Evacuees from Buzi village carry their belongings as they arrive at the displacement center near the airport, after Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Workers wait to distribute aid as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Locals leave after receiving food parcels handed out by an aid organization after Cyclone Idai, near Dondo village outside Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
