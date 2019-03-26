Edition:
Tue Mar 26, 2019

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

People run after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

School children and a man carrying food aid cross a river after Cyclone Idai at Coppa business centre in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 26,2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A survivor of cyclone Idai, Naome Nyakudyara, who is the mother of three children, prepares a meal at her home at Coppa business centre in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

People look on as they wait for food aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Guara Guara village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Patients await treatment at a hospital that had roofing blown off during Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

People wait for food aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Guara Guara village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Survivors of Cyclone Idai are seen through a destroyed building as they gather to receive aid at Coppa business center in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Survivors of Cyclone Idai cross a temporary footbridge to receive aid at Coppa business centre in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A man runs to a house after collecting food aid from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda village, near Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Survivors of Cyclone Idai cross a temporary bridge as they arrive at Coppa business centre to receive aid in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Patients await treatment at a hospital that had roofing blown off during Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Workers offload food aid from a South African National Defence Force helicopter in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Buzi, near Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Evacuees from Buzi village carry their belongings as they leave a school that was used as a displacement center, after Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Evacuees from Buzi village carry their belongings as they arrive at the displacement center near the airport, after Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique, March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Workers wait to distribute aid as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Locals leave after receiving food parcels handed out by an aid organization after Cyclone Idai, near Dondo village outside Beira, Mozambique, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

