Pictures | Wed Jul 22, 2020 | 1:28pm EDT

'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland

Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 19. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in Portland, July 19. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mothers dressed in yellow take part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a person back during a demonstration in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mothers and fathers participate during a protest in Portland, July 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Mothers raise their fists as they support a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Mothers dressed in yellow take part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mothers dressed in yellow take part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in Portland, July 19. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mothers raise their fists as they support a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators in Portland, July 19. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officers and protesters in Portland, July 19. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
