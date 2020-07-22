'Wall of Moms' face down federal officers in Portland
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 19. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers dressed in yellow take part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a person back during a demonstration in Portland, July 21. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers and fathers participate during a protest in Portland, July 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers raise their fists as they support a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 20. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
