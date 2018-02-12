Edition:
War of the oranges

Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is hit by oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team is seen during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
A member of a team collects oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of a team prepare to fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, February 11, 2018
