Pictures | Fri Mar 1, 2019 | 12:50pm EST

Warding off hunger, Venezuelans find meals in garbage bins

Youths eat a cake after they found it in a rubbish bag in Caracas, Venezuela February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man search for food in Caracas, February 26. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man who said that he works as a security guard, scavenges for food next to a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Children scavenge for food in a rubbish truck in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man who said that he works as a security guard, scavenges for food next to a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man scavenges for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 28. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Youths scavenge for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Children scavenge for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man holds vegetables after he scavenges for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man scavenges for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man scavenges for food inside trash bags in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Chunks of raw meat are seen as youths scavenge for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
Children eat a cake after they found it in a rubbish bag in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man holds an egg after scavenging for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man eats as he scavenges for food inside the trash bags in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
A man sits on a rubbish container in Caracas, February 26. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2019
