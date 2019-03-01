Warding off hunger, Venezuelans find meals in garbage bins
Youths eat a cake after they found it in a rubbish bag in Caracas, Venezuela February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man search for food in Caracas, February 26. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man who said that he works as a security guard, scavenges for food next to a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children scavenge for food in a rubbish truck in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man who said that he works as a security guard, scavenges for food next to a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man scavenges for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 28. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Youths scavenge for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children scavenge for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man holds vegetables after he scavenges for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man scavenges for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man scavenges for food inside trash bags in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Chunks of raw meat are seen as youths scavenge for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Children eat a cake after they found it in a rubbish bag in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man holds an egg after scavenging for food in a rubbish bin in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man eats as he scavenges for food inside the trash bags in Caracas, February 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man sits on a rubbish container in Caracas, February 26. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Michael Cohen testifies to Congress
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat" who knew in advance about a release of emails by the WikiLeaks website aimed at hurting his 2016 Democratic presidential rival.
The second Trump-Kim summit
U.S. President Donald Trump said he had walked away from a nuclear deal at his summit with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam because of unacceptable demands from the North Korean leader to lift punishing U.S.-led sanctions.
Springtime super bloom in California
A super bloom of wild poppies carpets the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz before the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.