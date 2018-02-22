Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 22, 2018 | 9:15am EST

Warm winter weather hits the east

On the second straight day of record-setting temperatures, Maddy Hacker is hoisted up by friend Jasmine Harper, both of McLean, Virgnia, as they attempt an acrobatic stunt in front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On the second straight day of record-setting temperatures, Maddy Hacker is hoisted up by friend Jasmine Harper, both of McLean, Virgnia, as they attempt an acrobatic stunt in front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
On the second straight day of record-setting temperatures, Maddy Hacker is hoisted up by friend Jasmine Harper, both of McLean, Virgnia, as they attempt an acrobatic stunt in front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 23
A man enjoys the warm weather on the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man enjoys the warm weather on the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man enjoys the warm weather on the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 23
A group of young men play basketball on an outdoor court on a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of young men play basketball on an outdoor court on a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A group of young men play basketball on an outdoor court on a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 23
A woman runs along the East River through Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman runs along the East River through Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A woman runs along the East River through Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 23
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 23
A surfer makes his was to the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A surfer makes his was to the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A surfer makes his was to the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 23
A woman naps in Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman naps in Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A woman naps in Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 23
Shadows from trees are cast onto the side of the National Gallery of Art as a museum employee enjoys a break on an unusually warm winter day, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Shadows from trees are cast onto the side of the National Gallery of Art as a museum employee enjoys a break on an unusually warm winter day, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Shadows from trees are cast onto the side of the National Gallery of Art as a museum employee enjoys a break on an unusually warm winter day, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 23
A man sleeps on a bench during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man sleeps on a bench during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man sleeps on a bench during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 23
A man runs in lower Manhattan during unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man runs in lower Manhattan during unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A man runs in lower Manhattan during unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 23
A couple embrace with the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan skyline in the distance during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A couple embrace with the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan skyline in the distance during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A couple embrace with the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan skyline in the distance during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 23
A couple take a photograph of themselves during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A couple take a photograph of themselves during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A couple take a photograph of themselves during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 23
People enjoy the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People enjoy the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 23
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 23
People the warm weather at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People the warm weather at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People the warm weather at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 23
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 23
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 23
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 23
Workers relax while eating during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers relax while eating during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Workers relax while eating during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 23
A boy enjoys the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A boy enjoys the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A boy enjoys the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 23
With temperatures pushing 80-degrees on a winter day, American University students Emilee Eastman (L) and Ava Schulte enjoy a picnic lunch on the National Mall near the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

With temperatures pushing 80-degrees on a winter day, American University students Emilee Eastman (L) and Ava Schulte enjoy a picnic lunch on the National Mall near the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
With temperatures pushing 80-degrees on a winter day, American University students Emilee Eastman (L) and Ava Schulte enjoy a picnic lunch on the National Mall near the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 23
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 23
A woman poses for a picture along the boardwalk at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman poses for a picture along the boardwalk at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
A woman poses for a picture along the boardwalk at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Next Slideshows

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

Feb 21 2018
High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Feb 20 2018
Ash Monday

Ash Monday

Revellers in Greece celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a flour war to mark the end of the carnival season.

Feb 19 2018
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Mourning Billy Graham

Mourning Billy Graham

Family and followers remember the American evangelist and counselor to presidents.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast