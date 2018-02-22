Warm winter weather hits the east
On the second straight day of record-setting temperatures, Maddy Hacker is hoisted up by friend Jasmine Harper, both of McLean, Virgnia, as they attempt an acrobatic stunt in front of the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man enjoys the warm weather on the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A group of young men play basketball on an outdoor court on a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman runs along the East River through Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A surfer makes his was to the beach in the Rockaways in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman naps in Brooklyn Bridge Park during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Shadows from trees are cast onto the side of the National Gallery of Art as a museum employee enjoys a break on an unusually warm winter day, in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man sleeps on a bench during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man runs in lower Manhattan during unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple embrace with the Brooklyn Bridge and lower Manhattan skyline in the distance during unseasonably warm weather in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A couple take a photograph of themselves during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People enjoy the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People the warm weather at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers relax while eating during a day of unseasonably warm weather in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A boy enjoys the warm weather running in the ocean at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
With temperatures pushing 80-degrees on a winter day, American University students Emilee Eastman (L) and Ava Schulte enjoy a picnic lunch on the National Mall near the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People enjoy a day of unseasonably warm weather at Battery Park in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman poses for a picture along the boardwalk at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
