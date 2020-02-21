Warren Buffett: 'The Oracle' through the years
Warren Buffett, seen here at the Berkshire meeting in 2008, who from a middle America perch far from Wall Street built Berkshire Hathaway into a global conglomerate, has made himself perhaps the world's most admired and envied investor....more
Buffett, seen here at the Berkshire meeting in 2015, is the modern day exemplar of a "value" investor, buying companies and stocks he considers cheaper than they were worth and holding them for decades. And as his fame and fortune grew, and...more
Buffett's annual Berkshire shareholder meetings, once attended by a handful of people in a cafeteria, has become America's biggest, drawing some 40,000 people to Omaha in what Buffett called "Woodstock for Capitalists." REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Buffett, seen here with Bill Gates at the Berkshire meeting in 2015, is known for his philanthropy, and his 2006 decision to give away his wealth to several charities prompted other billionaires including Paul Allen, Michael Bloomberg, Larry Ellison,...more
Berkshire, seen here at a Dairy Queen store in Beijing with Bill Gates in 2010, has grown to house more than 90 companies including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, several energy and utility companies and Dairy Queen ice cream, as well as...more
In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Buffett the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. "When we award it to a Warren Buffett, it says we'd all like to be so humble and wise and maybe make a little money along the...more
Buffett, seen here at the Berkshire meeting in 2015, has pledged to donate most of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four family charities. He has long been a friend of Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and fellow bridge player...more
Buffett, seen here playing table tennis with world champion Ariel Hsing with a giant paddle at the Berkshire meeting in 2010, comes across as someone ordinary people could relate to, making fun of his taste for burgers and Cherry Coke over fancier...more
Buffett's annual letters to Berkshire shareholders are famed for their forthrightness, including barbs about Wall Street excesses such as high fees and the danger of derivatives. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Warren Buffett, seen here with wife Astrid Menks in 2012, has three children with his first wife Susie. He married his long-time companion Menks in 2006 on his 76th birthday. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
Warren Buffett, seen here at the Berkshire meeting in 2014, born in 1930, got the entrepreneurial bug early. As a child, Buffett pitched newspapers, and would pay 25 cents for six-packs of Coke at his grandfather's grocery store, where he worked, and...more
After graduating from the University of Nebraska, Buffett got a degree from Columbia Business School. After going out on his own, Buffett built a variety of partnerships over several years. Along the way, he met Charlie Munger (R), seen here with...more
Warren Buffett prepares to throw a newspaper off the porch of a Clayton Home house with Kevin T. Clayton, CEO of Berkshire subsidiary Clayton Homes, prior to the Berkshire meeting in 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Warren Buffett plays ukulele in a video prior to the Berkshire meeting in 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Warren Buffett admires a Justin brand cowboy boot prior to the Berkshire meeting in 2015. Justin is a Berkshire Hathaway company. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Warren Buffett plays a game of bridge with "Warren Buffett" playing cards during the shareholders meeting in 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Arnold Schwarzenegger walks with Warren Buffett prior to a meeting with Wall Street executives to raise money for a ballot measure which would authorize a $15 billion bond offering, in New York in 2004. REUTERS/Kathy Willens/POOL
Warren Buffett poses with University of Nebraska cheerleaders before his annual meeting in 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Warren Buffett waves his ukulele with The Quebe Sisters Band at the Berkshire meeting in 2010. Buffett played "I've Been Working on the Railroad." REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback
Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.
Displaced Syrians face bitter Idlib winter
Families fleeing air strikes and advancing troops in Syria's Idlib province are sleeping rough in streets and olive groves, and burning toxic bundles of rubbish...
Postcards from Antarctica
Images from the southernmost continent, which recorded its hottest temperature ever of 64.94 degrees Fahrenheit last week.
Thousands of Valentines for WWII veteran
William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, is celebrating Valentine's Day this year like never before,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Bernie Sanders supporter canvasses Nevada on horseback
Cynthia Rifi sets out on her horse, Sebastian, to get out the vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Reno, Nevada.
Iran votes
Iranians vote in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home.
Iran gears up for election
Iran holds a parliamentary election on Friday, a vote seen as a litmus test of the popularity of the clerical establishment amid growing isolation on the global stage and discontent at home over economic hardships.
Deadly shootings at shisha bars in Germany
A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.
Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine
Residents in central Ukraine protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province, fearing they could be infected with the coronavirus despite authorities insisting there is no danger.