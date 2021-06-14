Edition:
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is posed after winning the Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is posed after winning the Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is posed after winning the Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is held by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick after winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is held by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick after winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is held by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick after winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is posed after winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is posed after winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is posed after winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is presented by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is presented by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Wasabi, a Pekingese of East Berlin, Pennsylvania is presented by his owner and handler David Fitzpatrick before winning the Best in Show, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Decker, an Australian Shepherd, competes during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Decker, an Australian Shepherd, competes during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Decker, an Australian Shepherd, competes during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Two Kerry Blue Terrier dogs and their owners gather on the lawn outside the Lyndhurst Mansion after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two Kerry Blue Terrier dogs and their owners gather on the lawn outside the Lyndhurst Mansion after breed judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Two Kerry Blue Terrier dogs and their owners gather on the lawn outside the Lyndhurst Mansion after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Striker, a Samoyed from Toronto, Canada, is handled by Laura King after winning the Sporting Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Striker, a Samoyed from Toronto, Canada, is handled by Laura King after winning the Sporting Group judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Striker, a Samoyed from Toronto, Canada, is handled by Laura King after winning the Sporting Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever looks up at his handler during judging in the Sporting Group, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever looks up at his handler during judging in the Sporting Group, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever looks up at his handler during judging in the Sporting Group, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Attison, winner of Best in Breed for Komondorok dogs, stands with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Attison, winner of Best in Breed for Komondorok dogs, stands with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Attison, winner of Best in Breed for Komondorok dogs, stands with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Anatolian Shepherd Dog is run into the ring to compete in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Anatolian Shepherd Dog is run into the ring to compete in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
An Anatolian Shepherd Dog is run into the ring to compete in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds visits with his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky and handler Terrie Houck after Rocky competed, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds visits with his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky and handler Terrie Houck after Rocky competed, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds visits with his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky and handler Terrie Houck after Rocky competed, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds (C) looks on as his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky competes, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds (C) looks on as his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky competes, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds (C) looks on as his Miniature Schnauzer dog Rocky competes, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Tibetan Mastiff waits for his turn to compete in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Tibetan Mastiff waits for his turn to compete in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A Tibetan Mastiff waits for his turn to compete in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Great Dane competes in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Great Dane competes in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A Great Dane competes in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pug dogs are judged in the ring, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Pug dogs are judged in the ring, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Pug dogs are judged in the ring, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Verb, a Border Collie, receives a kiss by his handler Perry Dewitt after winning the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Verb, a Border Collie, receives a kiss by his handler Perry Dewitt after winning the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Verb, a Border Collie, receives a kiss by his handler Perry Dewitt after winning the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Verb, a Border Collie, competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Verb, a Border Collie, competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Verb, a Border Collie, competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Maximus, a Neapolitan Mastiff, stands by with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Maximus, a Neapolitan Mastiff, stands by with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Maximus, a Neapolitan Mastiff, stands by with his handler after breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lillian Rock (C) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, pats Doberman Pincer dog Kent, before competition during breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lillian Rock (C) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, pats Doberman Pincer dog Kent, before competition during breed judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Lillian Rock (C) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, pats Doberman Pincer dog Kent, before competition during breed judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Attison, a Komondorok dog, competes in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Attison, a Komondorok dog, competes in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Attison, a Komondorok dog, competes in the Working Group judging, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
German Shepherd dogs are gathered in the ring during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

German Shepherd dogs are gathered in the ring during breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
German Shepherd dogs are gathered in the ring during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler presents a Chinese Crested dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A handler presents a Chinese Crested dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A handler presents a Chinese Crested dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Matthew, a Newfoundland dog, licks his handler Karen Mammano in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Matthew, a Newfoundland dog, licks his handler Karen Mammano in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Matthew, a Newfoundland dog, licks his handler Karen Mammano in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bulldog Magnificent Milo is judged as his handler Lori Mendygral holds him, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bulldog Magnificent Milo is judged as his handler Lori Mendygral holds him, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Bulldog Magnificent Milo is judged as his handler Lori Mendygral holds him, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Obie (R) and Gus, two Golden Retrievers, pose for a picture inside of a car, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Obie (R) and Gus, two Golden Retrievers, pose for a picture inside of a car, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Obie (R) and Gus, two Golden Retrievers, pose for a picture inside of a car, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Logan Yankowski of Houston, Texas, poses her Great Dane dog Logan, during judging in the Junior Showmanship Competition, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Logan Yankowski of Houston, Texas, poses her Great Dane dog Logan, during judging in the Junior Showmanship Competition, June 13, 2021.

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Logan Yankowski of Houston, Texas, poses her Great Dane dog Logan, during judging in the Junior Showmanship Competition, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler presents a Berger Picard dog during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A handler presents a Berger Picard dog during judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A handler presents a Berger Picard dog during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler presents an Afghan Hound dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A handler presents an Afghan Hound dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A handler presents an Afghan Hound dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tali, a Bergamasco dog from Italy, is attended by his handler Becky Pina before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tali, a Bergamasco dog from Italy, is attended by his handler Becky Pina before judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Tali, a Bergamasco dog from Italy, is attended by his handler Becky Pina before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lily Claire, a Bichon Frise dog, is groomed in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lily Claire, a Bichon Frise dog, is groomed in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Lily Claire, a Bichon Frise dog, is groomed in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People attend the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People attend the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A handler runs along with a German Shepherd dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A handler runs along with a German Shepherd dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A handler runs along with a German Shepherd dog during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jackie Carswell of Blackshear, Georgia, presents her Irish Wolfhound dog Nazar, the Best of Breed winner during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jackie Carswell of Blackshear, Georgia, presents her Irish Wolfhound dog Nazar, the Best of Breed winner during breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Jackie Carswell of Blackshear, Georgia, presents her Irish Wolfhound dog Nazar, the Best of Breed winner during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Borzoi dog waits with its owner before breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Borzoi dog waits with its owner before breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A Borzoi dog waits with its owner before breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Handler Justin Smithey (R) poses with French Bulldog Mathew, the Best in Breed winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, and judge David Kirkland (L) during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Handler Justin Smithey (R) poses with French Bulldog Mathew, the Best in Breed winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, and judge David Kirkland (L) during breed judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Handler Justin Smithey (R) poses with French Bulldog Mathew, the Best in Breed winner from Fredericksburg, Texas, and judge David Kirkland (L) during breed judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Greyhound stands with his handler while awaiting judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Greyhound stands with his handler while awaiting judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A Greyhound stands with his handler while awaiting judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bulldog is posed in the ring during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Bulldog is posed in the ring during judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A Bulldog is posed in the ring during judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen before judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Boss, a Golden Retriever, plays in his pen before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Remedy, a Briard dog, stands on a grooming bench in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Remedy, a Briard dog, stands on a grooming bench in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021.

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Remedy, a Briard dog, stands on a grooming bench in the benching area before judging, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Verb a Border Collie competes to win the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Judy-Judy, a Chinese Crested dog, gets ready at backstage during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Judy-Judy, a Chinese Crested dog, gets ready at backstage during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021.

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Judy-Judy, a Chinese Crested dog, gets ready at backstage during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
