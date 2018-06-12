Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin holds the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on the National Mall. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration moves past the Washington Monument. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoist the Stanley Cup trophy as Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, center Nicklas Backstrom and Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik look on during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on Constitution...more
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a Washington Capitals hockey fan kisses a mock Stanley Cup during a victory parade for the NHL championship team in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup trophy as Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom and Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik look on during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on Constitution Avenue. Amber...more
Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby waves during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz waves during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals fans make their way past the U.S. Capitol prior to a victory parade for the Stanley Cup champions in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and owner Ted Leonsis during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie waves to the crowd with his daughter daughter Lyla Oshie during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals fans cheer during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals fans fill the steps along The National Archives during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Fans crowd the National Mall during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson waves to the crowd during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on Constitution Avenue. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid
Serena Williams' attempt to win the French Open for a fourth time ended as injury forced the 36-year-old to admit defeat at Roland Garros.
World Cup stadiums from space
Views of the 2018 World Cup stadiums across Russia taken from the International Space Station.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photography from last month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Families search for relatives buried by volcano in Guatemala
At least 110 people died after Fuego erupted pushing fast-moving currents of dust, lava and gas down the volcano's slopes in its greatest eruption in four decades, and close to 200 more are believed buried beneath the waste.
Golden State Warriors championship parade
The Golden State Warriors take to the streets as they celebrate a third NBA title in four years.
Historic U.S.-North Korea summit
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.
Israel evacuates illegal settler outpost
Israeli security forces evacuate Jewish settler families from the illegal outpost of Netiv Ha'avot in the occupied West Bank.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Classic World Cup moments
Memorable moments from every World Cup.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since December 2017.
Shepherds guide sheep in Alpine crossing
Shepherds lead 1,500 sheep across a centuries old alpine crossing.
Watching the Trump-Kim summit
From New York to South Korea, people gather to witness the historic summit between the leaders of America and North Korea.