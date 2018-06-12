Edition:
Washington Capitals Stanley Cup parade

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin holds the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on the National Mall. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration moves past the Washington Monument. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoist the Stanley Cup trophy as Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, center Nicklas Backstrom and Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik look on during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on Constitution Avenue. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a Washington Capitals hockey fan kisses a mock Stanley Cup during a victory parade for the NHL championship team in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup trophy as Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom and Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik look on during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on Constitution Avenue. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby waves during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz waves during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals fans make their way past the U.S. Capitol prior to a victory parade for the Stanley Cup champions in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and owner Ted Leonsis during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie waves to the crowd with his daughter daughter Lyla Oshie during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals fans cheer during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals fans fill the steps along The National Archives during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Alex Brandon/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Fans crowd the National Mall during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson waves to the crowd during the Stanley Cup championship parade and celebration on Constitution Avenue. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

