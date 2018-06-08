Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 8, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Washington Capitals and left wing Alex Ovechkin pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals and left wing Alex Ovechkin pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals and left wing Alex Ovechkin pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin kisses the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin kisses the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin kisses the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Washington Capitals players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Conn Smythe Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Conn Smythe Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Conn Smythe Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
Washington Capitals players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
The Stanley Cup is presented on the ice by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup is presented on the ice by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
The Stanley Cup is presented on the ice by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Washington Capitals players John Carlson (74) , Brett Connolly (10) and Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players John Carlson (74) , Brett Connolly (10) and Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players John Carlson (74) , Brett Connolly (10) and Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Washington Capitals players including Braden Holtby and Tom Wilson celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals players including Braden Holtby and Tom Wilson celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals players including Braden Holtby and Tom Wilson celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly celebrates with teammates Christian Djoos and Chandler Stephenson after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly celebrates with teammates Christian Djoos and Chandler Stephenson after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly celebrates with teammates Christian Djoos and Chandler Stephenson after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch falls on top of Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik in the second period. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch falls on top of Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik in the second period. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch falls on top of Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik in the second period. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the third period. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the third period. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2018
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the third period. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 07 2018
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Jun 07 2018
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Jun 07 2018
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Jun 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

The Korean War

The Korean War

Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019

Saint Laurent debuts their Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection.

Best of CMT Awards

Best of CMT Awards

Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordanss large public debt.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast