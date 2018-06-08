Washington Capitals win Stanley Cup
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals and left wing Alex Ovechkin pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin kisses the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) and left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin skates with the Stanley Cup. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin hoists the Conn Smythe Trophy. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Stanley Cup is presented on the ice by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players John Carlson (74) , Brett Connolly (10) and Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals players including Braden Holtby and Tom Wilson celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly celebrates with teammates Christian Djoos and Chandler Stephenson after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals center Lars Eller celebrates with teammates after scoring. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch falls on top of Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik in the second period. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the third period. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Rescuers search of survivors and victims of Fuego volcano's calamitous eruption, which has left an estimated 85 people dead and some 200 missing.
Kilauea's destruction from above
Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.
The Korean War
Images from the 1950-53 Korean War.
Saint Laurent Men's Spring Summer 2019
Saint Laurent debuts their Men's Spring Summer 2019 collection.
Best of CMT Awards
Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.
Jordanians protest tax hikes
Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordanss large public debt.