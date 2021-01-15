Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol, January 14. The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Members of the National Guard check the identification of drivers wishing to enter a closed road at a security checkpoint near the White House, January 15. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A member of the National Guard carries pizza boxes into the Dirksen Senate Office building to feed National Guardsmen, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members walk in front of the U.S. Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the Military Police in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard assist traffic in downtown Washington, January 15. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
National Guard members walk at the Capitol, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the Military Police sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, January 14. Alex Brandon/Pool
The Washington Monument is seen behind a fence and razor wire, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard look at the Capitol Rotunda, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A National Guard member rests inside the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members deployed on the Capitol grounds, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Graffiti is seen on a boarded up building near the White House, January 14. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A member of the Military Police stands besides equipment in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
