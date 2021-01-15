Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Jan 15, 2021 | 2:21pm EST

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol, January 14. The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol, January 14. The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Joshua...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol, January 14. The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 17
Members of the National Guard check the identification of drivers wishing to enter a closed road at a security checkpoint near the White House, January 15. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Members of the National Guard check the identification of drivers wishing to enter a closed road at a security checkpoint near the White House, January 15. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Members of the National Guard check the identification of drivers wishing to enter a closed road at a security checkpoint near the White House, January 15. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
2 / 17
A member of the National Guard carries pizza boxes into the Dirksen Senate Office building to feed National Guardsmen, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A member of the National Guard carries pizza boxes into the Dirksen Senate Office building to feed National Guardsmen, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
A member of the National Guard carries pizza boxes into the Dirksen Senate Office building to feed National Guardsmen, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 17
National Guard members walk in front of the U.S. Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk in front of the U.S. Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
National Guard members walk in front of the U.S. Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 17
Members of the Military Police in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the Military Police in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Members of the Military Police in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 17
Members of the National Guard assist traffic in downtown Washington, January 15. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Members of the National Guard assist traffic in downtown Washington, January 15. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Members of the National Guard assist traffic in downtown Washington, January 15. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
6 / 17
National Guard members walk at the Capitol, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk at the Capitol, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
National Guard members walk at the Capitol, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 17
Members of the Military Police sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the Military Police sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Members of the Military Police sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 17
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, January 14. Alex Brandon/Pool

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, January 14. Alex Brandon/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, January 14. Alex Brandon/Pool
Close
9 / 17
The Washington Monument is seen behind a fence and razor wire, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Washington Monument is seen behind a fence and razor wire, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
The Washington Monument is seen behind a fence and razor wire, January 15. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 17
Members of the National Guard look at the Capitol Rotunda, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Members of the National Guard look at the Capitol Rotunda, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Members of the National Guard look at the Capitol Rotunda, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
11 / 17
A National Guard member rests inside the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp;

A National Guard member rests inside the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell  

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A National Guard member rests inside the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell  
Close
12 / 17
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 17
National Guard members deployed on the Capitol grounds, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

National Guard members deployed on the Capitol grounds, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
National Guard members deployed on the Capitol grounds, January 14. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Close
14 / 17
Graffiti is seen on a boarded up building near the White House, January 14. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Graffiti is seen on a boarded up building near the White House, January 14. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Graffiti is seen on a boarded up building near the White House, January 14. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
15 / 17
A member of the Military Police stands besides equipment in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A member of the Military Police stands besides equipment in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
A member of the Military Police stands besides equipment in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 17
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

Next Slideshows

North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) at a parade, capping more than a week of political meetings with a...

10:51am EST
Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally

Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally

Scenes from The Dakar Rally, one of the most famous off-road races in the world.

8:54am EST
Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic and contentious stands on race and...

3:07am EST
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The Justice Department has brought dozens of criminal cases in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the...

2:42am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

'Enemy of the people': Trump's relationship with the media

'Enemy of the people': Trump's relationship with the media

Images of the relationship between the press and President Donald Trump, who has called journalists "the enemy of the people" and "fake news."

North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

North Korea shows off military might in massive parade

North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) at a parade, capping more than a week of political meetings with a show of military might.

Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally

Off-road racers compete in the grueling Dakar Rally

Scenes from The Dakar Rally, one of the most famous off-road races in the world.

Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Defining photos from the Trump presidency

Donald Trump's four years in the Oval Office have been marked by "America First" nationalism, two impeachments, a pandemic and contentious stands on race and immigration.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The Justice Department has brought dozens of criminal cases in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and in some cases, attacked police.

The MAGA movement behind Trump's presidency

The MAGA movement behind Trump's presidency

Images of President Trump's most ardent supporters.

Moving out of the White House

Moving out of the White House

Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Taking the oath: Scenes from past presidential inaugurations

Taking the oath: Scenes from past presidential inaugurations

From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013 a look at historical inaugurations of the president of the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast