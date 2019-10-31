Edition:
Washington Nationals win World Series

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto hoists the Commissioners Trophy after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven of the World Series. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals players including Kurt Suzuki celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate with teammates after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in game seven. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton scores a run past Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos during the eighth inning. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin reacts after retiring the Houston Astros during the eighth inning. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros fans react during the eighth inning. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton scores a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton scores a run past Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos ]during the eighth inning. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon rounds the bases past Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve after a solo home run during the seventh inning. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick celebrates with left fielder Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch takes the ball from pitcher Will Harris during the seventh inning. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera collides with Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick while turning a double play during the seventh inning. Thomas B. Sheap-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke prepares to pitch during the third inning. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

