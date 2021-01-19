Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration
The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, January 18. Joe Raedle/Pool
A stand-in for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on the podium, as a stand-in for Jill Biden looks on, during a dress rehearsal for the inauguration, January 18 . Patrick Semansky/Pool
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration, January 18. REUTER/Carlos Barria
A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for Joe Biden's Presidential Ithe inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, January 18. Win McNamee/Pool
A general view of preparations prior to a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, January 18. Jeenah Moon/Pool
White House Marine sentries are seen during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Melina Mara/Pool
Members of an Honor Guard evacuate the inauguration stand during a reported external security threat during the rehearsal, January 18. Caroline Brehman/Pool
A view shows 56 pillars of light, representing 50 U.S. states and territories, illuminating the skies above the National Mall and U.S. Capitol, January 18. Keith D. Arnold/via REUTERS
Members of the National Guard wait in line for coffee while on a break, January 18. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
The U.S. Army Band performs during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Greg Nash/Pool
Military band members dressed in costumes rehearse near the U.S. Capitol, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Stand-ins for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are seen during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Patrick Semansky/Pool
Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive as the U.S. Capitol goes into lockdown during the dress rehearsal, January 18. Rod Lamkey/Pool
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Chairs are set socially distanced during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Jeenah Moon/Pool
Members of the National Guard greet a dog while they spend time in Washington's Lincoln Park, January 18. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A general view of rehearsal for the inauguration, January 18. Erin Schaff/Pool
National Guard soldier sleeps on a cot at the U.S. Capitol, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the U.S. Capitol building, January 17. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A general view of preparations prior to a dress rehearsal, January 18. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS
Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard board a C-130H Hercules transport plane to provide additional security in Washington for the inauguration, at Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut, January 15. U.S. Air National Guard/Staff...more
A placard with information for pedestrians is seen on a post as members of the National Guard secure the area near the Capitol, January 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron train before departing to Washington to provide support for the inauguration, in Little Falls, Minnesota, January 14. Minnesota National Guard/Sgt....more
Members of the National Guard check the identification of drivers wishing to enter a closed road at a security checkpoint near the White House, January 15. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Soldiers from the 92nd Military Police Brigade and Airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard prepare to depart to Washington to help secure the inauguration ceremony, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 15. Puerto Rico National Guard/via...more
The Capitol is seen through a fence as members of the National Guard secure the area in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region...
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.
Presidential inaugurations throughout history
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.
Rehearsing Joe Biden's inauguration
Participants rehearse President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremonies at the locked-down U.S. Capitol complex.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained in Russia
Alexei Navalny's supporters gathered outside a police station demanding he be set free as state prosecutors in Russia asked a judge to jail the Kremlin critic for 30 days. He was detained at a Moscow airport when flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.