Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, January 18. Joe Raedle/Pool

A stand-in for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on the podium, as a stand-in for Jill Biden looks on, during a dress rehearsal for the inauguration, January 18 . Patrick Semansky/Pool

Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, to represent the people who are unable to travel to Washington for the inauguration, January 18. REUTER/Carlos Barria

A member of the military rushes past, as people are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for Joe Biden's Presidential Ithe inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, January 18. Win McNamee/Pool

A general view of preparations prior to a dress rehearsal for the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, January 18. Jeenah Moon/Pool

White House Marine sentries are seen during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Melina Mara/Pool

Members of an Honor Guard evacuate the inauguration stand during a reported external security threat during the rehearsal, January 18. Caroline Brehman/Pool

A view shows 56 pillars of light, representing 50 U.S. states and territories, illuminating the skies above the National Mall and U.S. Capitol, January 18. Keith D. Arnold/via REUTERS

Members of the National Guard wait in line for coffee while on a break, January 18. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

The U.S. Army Band performs during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Greg Nash/Pool

Military band members dressed in costumes rehearse near the U.S. Capitol, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Stand-ins for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff are seen during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Patrick Semansky/Pool

Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive as the U.S. Capitol goes into lockdown during the dress rehearsal, January 18. Rod Lamkey/Pool

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Chairs are set socially distanced during a dress rehearsal, January 18. Jeenah Moon/Pool

Members of the National Guard greet a dog while they spend time in Washington's Lincoln Park, January 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A general view of rehearsal for the inauguration, January 18. Erin Schaff/Pool

National Guard soldier sleeps on a cot at the U.S. Capitol, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the U.S. Capitol building, January 17. REUTERS/Erin Scott &nbsp;

A general view of preparations prior to a dress rehearsal, January 18. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

Soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard board a C-130H Hercules transport plane to provide additional security in Washington for the inauguration, at Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut, January 15. U.S. Air National Guard/Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker

A placard with information for pedestrians is seen on a post as members of the National Guard secure the area near the Capitol, January 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the U.S. Capitol, January 14. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron train before departing to Washington to provide support for the inauguration, in Little Falls, Minnesota, January 14. &nbsp; Minnesota National Guard/Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh

Members of the National Guard check the identification of drivers wishing to enter a closed road at a security checkpoint near the White House, January 15. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Soldiers from the 92nd Military Police Brigade and Airmen from the Puerto Rico National Guard prepare to depart to Washington to help secure the inauguration ceremony, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 15. &nbsp; Puerto Rico National Guard/via REUTERS

The Capitol is seen through a fence as members of the National Guard secure the area in Washington, January 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

National Guard members walk in front of the Capitol, January 14 REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

