Washington's 'March for Life'
Anti-abortion marchers rally at the Supreme Court during the 46th annual March for Life in Washington, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Anti-abortion marchers walk past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An anti-abortion marcher carries a picture of Jesus Christ during a rally in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Anti-abortion marchers rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An anti-abortion placard lies on the ground as marchers rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An anti-abortion marcher carries a sign calling for the organisation Planned Parenthood to loose funding in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An abortion rights activist holds up a sign in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Anti-abortion marchers rally at the Supreme Court in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An anti-abortion marcher hands out stickers in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An anti-abortion marcher walks under U.S. flags at the Supreme Court in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Marchers walk past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 18. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
