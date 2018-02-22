Watching Black Panther
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Naima Johnson, 12, (C) joins classmates in applauding after watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Allana Walker, 12, walks down the dark entrance into the movie theater as she joins classmates in watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 7th grader Nevaeh Williams (C) joins classmates in singing a song after watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader De Ja Little, 12, joins classmates in watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Students from Ron Clark Academy attend a screening of the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 6th grader Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear as she joins classmates in watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Students from Ron Clark Academy listen to their teacher after watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 7th graders have fun as they ride a bus back to school after watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 5th and 6th grade Math Teacher C.J. Wallace boards the bus with 6th grader Soleil Vailes as they prepare to go to a screening of the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 7th graders Maya Copeland (L) and Nevaeh Williams ride a bus back to school after watching the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ron Clark Academy 6th graders Haley Jones, 11, (L) and Soleil Vailes, 12, sing a song as they join classmates in going to a screening of the film "Black Panther" at Atlantic Station theaters in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A group of students from the Capital Preparatory Harlem School watch a screening of "Black Panther" on its opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tomi Akingbola and Samantha Ojo arrive in traditional Nigerian outfits for the opening night of "Black Panther" at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A group of children take a selfie as they arrive on the opening night of "Black Panther" at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A group of men gather in front of a poster advertising "Black Panther" on its opening night of screenings at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Wossen Ayele eats popcorn while wearing a Moroccan outfit and a Swahili cap as he awaits a screening of "Black Panther," hosted by the Grits & Gospel group, on the film's opening night at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York....more
Chris Walker arrives in a South African outfit on the opening night of screenings for "Black Panther" at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
