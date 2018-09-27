Watching the Kavanaugh hearing
Passengers watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on JetBlue flight 415 from New York to San Francisco, September 27, 2018. Zette Emmons/via REUTERS
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
Supporters and opponents of Brett Kavanaugh watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
Lunch diners watch the televised testimony by Christine Blasey Ford at Merchant Kitchen and Drinks in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Penn law students watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Anita Oh/via REUTERS
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty
