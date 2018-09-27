Edition:
Thu Sep 27, 2018

Watching the Kavanaugh hearing

Passengers watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on JetBlue flight 415 from New York to San Francisco, September 27, 2018. Zette Emmons/via REUTERS

Passengers watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on JetBlue flight 415 from New York to San Francisco, September 27, 2018.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Passengers watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on JetBlue flight 415 from New York to San Francisco, September 27, 2018.
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.
Supporters and opponents of Brett Kavanaugh watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters and opponents of Brett Kavanaugh watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in Washington.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Supporters and opponents of Brett Kavanaugh watch Christine Blasey Ford testify in the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in Washington.
The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.
Lunch diners watch the televised testimony by Christine Blasey Ford at Merchant Kitchen and Drinks in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lunch diners watch the televised testimony by Christine Blasey Ford at Merchant Kitchen and Drinks in Boston.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Lunch diners watch the televised testimony by Christine Blasey Ford at Merchant Kitchen and Drinks in Boston.
The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
The television shows Brett Kavanaugh testifying at a restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Penn law students watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Anita Oh/via REUTERS

Penn law students watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Penn law students watch the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on TV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Students of the George Washington University Law School gather at Lisner Hall to watch the hearing in Washington.
