Watching the Olympic Games from afar

Karen Armstrong reaches to touch displayed on a screen shoulder of her grandson, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, before he makes his Olympic debut in the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, while his family watches from home in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. Before every race, in person or on screen, Karen Armstrong touches the shoulder of her grandson. “Not only is he young chronologically,” Karen Armstrong said. “He’s also young physically.” While making the 2021 Olympics were a bit of a surprise, his family is sure he'll be in his prime for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

