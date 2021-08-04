Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 12:19am EDT

Watching the Olympic Games from afar

A man films the Tokyo Olympics sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

A man films the Tokyo Olympics sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A man films the Tokyo Olympics sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
1 / 33
People try to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People try to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
People try to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
2 / 33
People use binoculars to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People use binoculars to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
People use binoculars to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021.    REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
3 / 33
A staff member serves customers near a television screen showing Chinese athlete Lyu Xiaojun participating the men's 81kg weightlifting at a Japanese restaurant in Beijing, China July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A staff member serves customers near a television screen showing Chinese athlete Lyu Xiaojun participating the men's 81kg weightlifting at a Japanese restaurant in Beijing, China July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A staff member serves customers near a television screen showing Chinese athlete Lyu Xiaojun participating the men's 81kg weightlifting at a Japanese restaurant in Beijing, China July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Close
4 / 33
Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey react as they watch the live broadcast of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey react as they watch the live broadcast of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey react as they watch the live broadcast of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 33
People watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo , Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo , Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
People watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo , Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 33
People watch the women's BMX park freestyle final from a bridge in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People watch the women's BMX park freestyle final from a bridge in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
People watch the women's BMX park freestyle final from a bridge in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
7 / 33
The Itoyama family wanted to buy tickets to watch the Tokyo Games but they were only able to buy one day tickets for the Yurikamome train, so that they can watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park from the train and the nearest platform, in Tokyo, Japan July 30 2021 REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

The Itoyama family wanted to buy tickets to watch the Tokyo Games but they were only able to buy one day tickets for the Yurikamome train, so that they can watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park from the train and the nearest platform, in...more

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
The Itoyama family wanted to buy tickets to watch the Tokyo Games but they were only able to buy one day tickets for the Yurikamome train, so that they can watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park from the train and the nearest platform, in Tokyo, Japan July 30 2021 REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Close
8 / 33
Residents and friends cheer on U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong from Dover High School as he competes in the 100m backstroke semi-final race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Residents and friends cheer on U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong from Dover High School as he competes in the 100m backstroke semi-final race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Residents and friends cheer on U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong from Dover High School as he competes in the 100m backstroke semi-final race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
9 / 33
A woman reacts as she watches live broadcasting of volleyball match between Japan and Poland on a large screen during a public viewing event at a theatre in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman reacts as she watches live broadcasting of volleyball match between Japan and Poland on a large screen during a public viewing event at a theatre in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A woman reacts as she watches live broadcasting of volleyball match between Japan and Poland on a large screen during a public viewing event at a theatre in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 33
People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a balcony of a building in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a balcony of a building in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a balcony of a building in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 33
People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 33
A waitress wearing a protective mask watches a TV set broadcasting the Olympics at the cheerleader-themed bar 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A waitress wearing a protective mask watches a TV set broadcasting the Olympics at the cheerleader-themed bar 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A waitress wearing a protective mask watches a TV set broadcasting the Olympics at the cheerleader-themed bar 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 33
Fans and residents try to catch a glimpse of the women's triathlon event at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Fans and residents try to catch a glimpse of the women's triathlon event at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Fans and residents try to catch a glimpse of the women's triathlon event at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 33
People on the platform of Yurikamome train, watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

People on the platform of Yurikamome train, watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
People on the platform of Yurikamome train, watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Close
15 / 33
People on the Yurikamome line station watch the BMX races in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

People on the Yurikamome line station watch the BMX races in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
People on the Yurikamome line station watch the BMX races in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Close
16 / 33
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small heart attack," Edie Armstrong said jokingly. "Don’t ever do that to me again Hunter." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small heart attack," Edie...more

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small heart attack," Edie Armstrong said jokingly. "Don’t ever do that to me again Hunter." REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
17 / 33
Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey and pro-China supporters react as they watch the live broadcast of the women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China. July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey and pro-China supporters react as they watch the live broadcast of the women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China. July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey and pro-China supporters react as they watch the live broadcast of the women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China. July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 33
A World Taekwondo official shows a video of Syrian refugee Wael Al Faraj watching a taekwondo match on TV from Jordan's Azraq refugee camp, at an Olympic venue in Chiba, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim

A World Taekwondo official shows a video of Syrian refugee Wael Al Faraj watching a taekwondo match on TV from Jordan's Azraq refugee camp, at an Olympic venue in Chiba, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
A World Taekwondo official shows a video of Syrian refugee Wael Al Faraj watching a taekwondo match on TV from Jordan's Azraq refugee camp, at an Olympic venue in Chiba, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim
Close
19 / 33
Athletes compete in the women's triathlon in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Athletes compete in the women's triathlon in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Athletes compete in the women's triathlon in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 33
Staff members display a sign asking members of the public to refrain from spectating on the roadside, during the men's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Staff members display a sign asking members of the public to refrain from spectating on the roadside, during the men's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Staff members display a sign asking members of the public to refrain from spectating on the roadside, during the men's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
21 / 33
Karen Armstrong reaches to touch displayed on a screen shoulder of her grandson, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, before he makes his Olympic debut in the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, while his family watches from home in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. Before every race, in person or on screen, Karen Armstrong touches the shoulder of her grandson. “Not only is he young chronologically,” Karen Armstrong said. “He’s also young physically.” While making the 2021 Olympics were a bit of a surprise, his family is sure he'll be in his prime for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Karen Armstrong reaches to touch displayed on a screen shoulder of her grandson, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, before he makes his Olympic debut in the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, while his family watches from home in Dover, Ohio, July...more

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Karen Armstrong reaches to touch displayed on a screen shoulder of her grandson, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, before he makes his Olympic debut in the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, while his family watches from home in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. Before every race, in person or on screen, Karen Armstrong touches the shoulder of her grandson. “Not only is he young chronologically,” Karen Armstrong said. “He’s also young physically.” While making the 2021 Olympics were a bit of a surprise, his family is sure he'll be in his prime for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
22 / 33
Spectators watch from outside the venue area during men's surfing at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Spectators watch from outside the venue area during men's surfing at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Spectators watch from outside the venue area during men's surfing at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Close
23 / 33
People watch a TV broadcast of skateboarding competition in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People watch a TV broadcast of skateboarding competition in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
People watch a TV broadcast of skateboarding competition in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.   REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
24 / 33
A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's cycling road race at the Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's cycling road race at the Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's cycling road race at the Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
25 / 33
People watch first round matches at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People watch first round matches at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
People watch first round matches at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
26 / 33
Family members of Demos Memneloum, first female Chadian judo athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, watch Memneloum as she leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony, at their house in N'djamena, Chad July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane

Family members of Demos Memneloum, first female Chadian judo athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, watch Memneloum as she leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony, at their house in N'djamena, Chad July...more

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Family members of Demos Memneloum, first female Chadian judo athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, watch Memneloum as she leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony, at their house in N'djamena, Chad July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mahamat Ramadane
Close
27 / 33
People watch the opening ceremony displayed on a screen at the Trocadero Gardens, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People watch the opening ceremony displayed on a screen at the Trocadero Gardens, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
People watch the opening ceremony displayed on a screen at the Trocadero Gardens, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 33
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the stadium during the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the stadium during the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the stadium during the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
29 / 33
Masatsugu Kobori, 61, Hideko Kobori, 54, and their children Masataka, 21, Masayasu, 18, and Noriko, 13, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Masatsugu Kobori, 61, Hideko Kobori, 54, and their children Masataka, 21, Masayasu, 18, and Noriko, 13, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Masatsugu Kobori, 61, Hideko Kobori, 54, and their children Masataka, 21, Masayasu, 18, and Noriko, 13, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Close
30 / 33
Masakatsu Kitamura, 64, Yumi Kitamura, 61, and their grandson Tsurune, 7, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Masakatsu Kitamura, 64, Yumi Kitamura, 61, and their grandson Tsurune, 7, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Masakatsu Kitamura, 64, Yumi Kitamura, 61, and their grandson Tsurune, 7, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Close
31 / 33
Residents watch a telecast of the opening ceremony as some look towards the stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Residents watch a telecast of the opening ceremony as some look towards the stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Residents watch a telecast of the opening ceremony as some look towards the stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
32 / 33
A family sits on a rooftop to watch a telecast of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A family sits on a rooftop to watch a telecast of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A family sits on a rooftop to watch a telecast of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's...

Next Slideshows

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across...

Aug 03 2021
Olympic athletes make on-field gestures

Olympic athletes make on-field gestures

While the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as kneeling on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow...

Aug 03 2021
Taboo in Japan, athletes sport tattoos at the Tokyo Olympics

Taboo in Japan, athletes sport tattoos at the Tokyo Olympics

Athletes sport tattoos during the Tokyo Games, despite deeply-rooted taboos in Japan.

Aug 03 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 3

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 3

Highlights from August 3 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Aug 03 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4

Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4

Highlights from August 4 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics

The agony and the ecstasy of the Tokyo Summer Games.

Best of the Tokyo Olympics

Best of the Tokyo Olympics

Memorable moments from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice

Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.

Tokyo Olympics from above

Tokyo Olympics from above

Aerial views of the action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma

The Lebanese city and its residents bear heavy scars one year after the Aug. 4 blast left more than 200 dead, thousands injured, and large swathes of the city destroyed.

Wildfires rage across Greece

Wildfires rage across Greece

More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools

People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across Canada.

Olympic athletes make on-field gestures

Olympic athletes make on-field gestures

While the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as kneeling on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any political gestures on the podium.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast