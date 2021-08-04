Watching the Olympic Games from afar
A man films the Tokyo Olympics sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People try to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People use binoculars to see inside the sports climbing venue from a public walkway at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A staff member serves customers near a television screen showing Chinese athlete Lyu Xiaojun participating the men's 81kg weightlifting at a Japanese restaurant in Beijing, China July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey react as they watch the live broadcast of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo , Japan, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch the women's BMX park freestyle final from a bridge in Tokyo, Japan, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The Itoyama family wanted to buy tickets to watch the Tokyo Games but they were only able to buy one day tickets for the Yurikamome train, so that they can watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park from the train and the nearest platform, in...more
Residents and friends cheer on U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong from Dover High School as he competes in the 100m backstroke semi-final race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A woman reacts as she watches live broadcasting of volleyball match between Japan and Poland on a large screen during a public viewing event at a theatre in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a balcony of a building in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People watch the mixed relay triathlon event from a roadside in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A waitress wearing a protective mask watches a TV set broadcasting the Olympics at the cheerleader-themed bar 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fans and residents try to catch a glimpse of the women's triathlon event at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People on the platform of Yurikamome train, watch the BMX races at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
People on the Yurikamome line station watch the BMX races in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Edie Armstrong reacts when she hears that her son, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, will be moving on after just making it through the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, in Dover, Ohio, July 25, 2021. "That gave me a small heart attack," Edie...more
Fans of Hong Kong swimmer Siobhan Haughey and pro-China supporters react as they watch the live broadcast of the women's 100m freestyle final at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China. July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A World Taekwondo official shows a video of Syrian refugee Wael Al Faraj watching a taekwondo match on TV from Jordan's Azraq refugee camp, at an Olympic venue in Chiba, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Chang-Ran Kim
Athletes compete in the women's triathlon in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Staff members display a sign asking members of the public to refrain from spectating on the roadside, during the men's triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Karen Armstrong reaches to touch displayed on a screen shoulder of her grandson, U.S. swimmer Hunter Armstrong, before he makes his Olympic debut in the men's 100m backstroke preliminary race, while his family watches from home in Dover, Ohio, July...more
Spectators watch from outside the venue area during men's surfing at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People watch a TV broadcast of skateboarding competition in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's cycling road race at the Tokyo to Fuji International Speedway, Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People watch first round matches at Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Family members of Demos Memneloum, first female Chadian judo athlete to ever qualify for the Olympics, watch Memneloum as she leads her country's contingent during the athletes' parade at the opening ceremony, at their house in N'djamena, Chad July...more
People watch the opening ceremony displayed on a screen at the Trocadero Gardens, next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the stadium during the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Masatsugu Kobori, 61, Hideko Kobori, 54, and their children Masataka, 21, Masayasu, 18, and Noriko, 13, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Masakatsu Kitamura, 64, Yumi Kitamura, 61, and their grandson Tsurune, 7, watch the opening ceremony on TV at home in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
Residents watch a telecast of the opening ceremony as some look towards the stadium in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A family sits on a rooftop to watch a telecast of the opening ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su
