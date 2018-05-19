Edition:
Sat May 19, 2018

Watching the royal wedding

People gather to watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle at the Book Club in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
1 / 10
Fans watch the wedding ceremony on screen in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
2 / 10
Royal fans react as they watch the wedding on the big screen outside the Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
3 / 10
Members of the audience wearing costumes react at a cinema located in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
4 / 10
A woman holds a picture of the late Princess Diana in Windsor. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
5 / 10
British tourists watch as Prince Harry places the wedding ring on Meghan Markle's finger during their wedding, on a television in a restaurant in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
6 / 10
Norwegian royal fans are seen gathered along the Long Walk in Windsor. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
7 / 10
Fran and Anthony Austin stand with their grandson Ben Austin in their costumes at a cinema located in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
8 / 10
A fan looks on in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
9 / 10
Royal fans attempt to get a view from a first floor window in Windsor. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
10 / 10
