Watching the royal wedding
People gather to watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor castle at the Book Club in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Fans watch the wedding ceremony on screen in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal fans react as they watch the wedding on the big screen outside the Castle in Windsor. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Members of the audience wearing costumes react at a cinema located in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman holds a picture of the late Princess Diana in Windsor. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
British tourists watch as Prince Harry places the wedding ring on Meghan Markle's finger during their wedding, on a television in a restaurant in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Norwegian royal fans are seen gathered along the Long Walk in Windsor. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Fran and Anthony Austin stand with their grandson Ben Austin in their costumes at a cinema located in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A fan looks on in Windsor. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal fans attempt to get a view from a first floor window in Windsor. Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS
