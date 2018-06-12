Watching the Trump-Kim summit
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Little Neck, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Little Neck, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People gather in the WABar to watch a broadcast on television as President Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Korea Town section of Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A shopkeeper walks past a set of televisions broadcasting a news report on summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean defector Justin Kim (R), now a student in New York state, watches replays of President Trump's summit meeting in Singapore with North Korea's Kim Jung Un, at a motel in Leesburg, Virginia. Also watching are South Korean human rights...more
People watch a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Little Neck, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People watch a a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Little Neck, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People watch a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Little Neck, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People watch a news report on the summit between the U.S. and North Korea, in Little Neck, New York. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
