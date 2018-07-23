Watching the war in Syria from Israel
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli kids look over the Israeli Syrian border as smoke can be seen following an explosion at its Syrian side it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A war jet flies above Syria near the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An explosion at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An explosion is seen at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
Smoke can be seen following an explosion near the Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Black smoke is seen near the Israeli part of the Quneitra crossing at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Armed men walk next to pickup trucks at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
