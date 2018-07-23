Edition:
Mon Jul 23, 2018

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli kids look over the Israeli Syrian border as smoke can be seen following an explosion at its Syrian side it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli kids look over the Israeli Syrian border as smoke can be seen following an explosion at its Syrian side it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Israeli kids look over the Israeli Syrian border as smoke can be seen following an explosion at its Syrian side it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A war jet flies above Syria near the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A war jet flies above Syria near the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A war jet flies above Syria near the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An explosion at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An explosion at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An explosion at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An explosion is seen at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An explosion is seen at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An explosion is seen at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
Smoke can be seen following an explosion near the Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke can be seen following an explosion near the Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Smoke can be seen following an explosion near the Quneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 21. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Black smoke is seen near the Israeli part of the Quneitra crossing at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Black smoke is seen near the Israeli part of the Quneitra crossing at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Black smoke is seen near the Israeli part of the Quneitra crossing at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Armed men walk next to pickup trucks at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Armed men walk next to pickup trucks at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Armed men walk next to pickup trucks at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke can be seen following an explosion at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Buses line up at the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border as it is seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 20. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu
An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
An explosion is pictured at Quneitra at the Syrian side of the Israeli Syrian border, as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 22. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
