Watching Wimbledon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sienna Miller during the fourth round match between Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Geri Halliwell in attendance for the match between Cori Gauff of the U.S. and Polona Hercog of Slovenia. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Rebel Wilson in the stands during the fourth round match between Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the stands during the match between South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Argentina's Guido Pella. REUTERS/Toby Melville
James Middleton and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Dame Anna Wintour and Luke Wintour in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova in attendance in the Royal Box. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Monaco's Prince Albert II in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actors James D'Arcy and Joely Richardson in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Golf player Justin Rose in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Former golf player Jack Nicklaus in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Kim Sears, wife of Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
England manager Gareth Southgate in the Royal Box before the third round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Britain's Harriet Dart. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Next Slideshows
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.
President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump...
Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns
The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a...
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above
Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be...
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Women's World Cup victory parade
The U.S. women's soccer team, fresh from its second-consecutive World Cup victory over the weekend, are cheered on during a traditional ticker tape parade in Manhattan's "Canyon of Heroes".
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.
President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump administration as "clumsy" and "inept" in confidential correspondence. The leaked memos are a further blow to relations between the allies. Britain s so-called special relationship with the United States was one of the most enduring alliances of the 20th century, though Brexit and Trump's presidency have raised questions about its future. Here are s
Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns
The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain.
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above
Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces
Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.