Pictures | Wed Jul 10, 2019 | 10:45am EDT

Watching Wimbledon

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches the match between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Sienna Miller during the fourth round match between Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Geri Halliwell in attendance for the match between Cori Gauff of the U.S. and Polona Hercog of Slovenia. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Rebel Wilson in the stands during the fourth round match between Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the stands during the match between South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Argentina's Guido Pella. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
James Middleton and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Dame Anna Wintour and Luke Wintour in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova in attendance in the Royal Box. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
Monaco's Prince Albert II in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Actors James D'Arcy and Joely Richardson in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2019
Golf player Justin Rose in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Former golf player Jack Nicklaus in the Royal Box. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Kim Sears, wife of Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
England manager Gareth Southgate in the Royal Box before the third round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Britain's Harriet Dart. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, July 06, 2019
