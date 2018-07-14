Watching Wimbledon
Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool
Drake sits on Centre Court to watch Serena Williams play against Camila Giorgi of Italy. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actress Thandie Newton watches Rafael Nadal against Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/Pool
Pippa and James Middleton watch Roger Federer against Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall greets Richard Branson. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Anna Wintour and her son Luke. Glynn Kirk/Pool via Reuters
Emma Watson and John Vosler. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Aidan Turner. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Billie Jean King. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actor Stanley Tucci. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Michael McIntyre, Bear Grylls, Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis. Glynn Kirk/Pool via Reuters
Jenna Coleman. Glynn Kirk/Pool via Reuters
Singer Cliff Richard . REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Actor Richard E Grant with Binti Velani. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
