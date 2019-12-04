Water flow at iconic Victoria Falls hits lowest level in decades
Water levels at the iconic Victoria Falls, on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, are running low after a prolonged drought affecting much of southern Africa. Picture taken December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Victoria Falls on January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Low water levels after a prolonged drought at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Victoria Falls on January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Victoria Falls after a prolonged drought, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Victoria Falls on January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Victoria Falls pictured after a prolonged drought affecting much of southern Africa, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Staff
Victoria Falls on January 17, 2019. At 100 meters, the vast sheet of water is twice the height of Niagara Falls. REUTERS/Staff
