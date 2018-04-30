Week in sport
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his goal is disallowed for handball against Bayern Munich, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey in action against Atletico Madrid in London, April 26, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race of the London Marathon, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs
FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta reacts during a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko reacts as he is shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin during a match against Arsenal in London, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Monte Carlo Masters final against Japan's Kei Nishikori in Monte Carlo, Monaco, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Minnesota Twins center fielder Ryan LaMarre is hit by a pitch by New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, April 23, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA...more
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal against AS Roma in Liverpool, Britain, April 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their first goal with Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and teammates against Manchester United at Old Trafford, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Czech Republic�s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany�s Angelique Kerber to reach the Fed Cup Final in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Napoli fans celebrate after the match against Juventus in Turin, Italy, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery reacts as a steward tackles a pitch invader after the match against Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line to win the Formual One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29, 2018. Srdjan Suki/Pool via Reuters
Wycombe Wanderers Manager Gareth Ainsworth celebrates with Adebayo Akinfenwa after winning promotion in Chesterfield, Britain, April 28, 2018. Action Images/Paul Childs
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer leaps but is unable to make a catch on a home run by Oakland Athletics center fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, April 27, 2018. Mandatory...more
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Deportivo de La Coruna in A Coruna, Spain, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
General view of bubbles during the match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is seen during the match against West Ham United in London, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
