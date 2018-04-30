Edition:
Week in sport

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his goal is disallowed for handball against Bayern Munich, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey in action against Atletico Madrid in London, April 26, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race of the London Marathon, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta reacts during a press conference in Barcelona, Spain, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko reacts as he is shown a red card by referee Clement Turpin during a match against Arsenal in London, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Monte Carlo Masters final against Japan's Kei Nishikori in Monte Carlo, Monaco, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Minnesota Twins center fielder Ryan LaMarre is hit by a pitch by New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, April 23, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal against AS Roma in Liverpool, Britain, April 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their first goal with Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and teammates against Manchester United at Old Trafford, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Czech Republic�s Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning her singles match against Germany�s Angelique Kerber to reach the Fed Cup Final in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their first goal against AS Roma at Anfield, April 24, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Napoli fans celebrate after the match against Juventus in Turin, Italy, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery reacts as a steward tackles a pitch invader after the match against Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton crosses the finish line to win the Formual One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29, 2018. Srdjan Suki/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Wycombe Wanderers Manager Gareth Ainsworth celebrates with Adebayo Akinfenwa after winning promotion in Chesterfield, Britain, April 28, 2018. Action Images/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer leaps but is unable to make a catch on a home run by Oakland Athletics center fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, April 27, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Deportivo de La Coruna in A Coruna, Spain, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
General view of bubbles during the match between West Ham United and Manchester City in London, April 29, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice for the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is seen during the match against West Ham United in London, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
