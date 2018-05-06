Edition:
Week in sport

Mike Smith aboard Justify crosses the finish line to win the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James stands on the scorer's table after hitting the final shot to win the game against the Toronto Raptors in game three of the second round. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his semi final match against South Korea's Chung Hyeon. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Canada's Alysha Newman in action during the women's pole vault at the Diamond League in Qatar. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and teammates celebrate after their match against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Chelsea's Hannah Blundell in action with Arsenal's Beth Mead. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Fiorentina fan flies on a drone inside the stadium before the match against Napoli. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
David Haye after being knocked down against Tony Bellew. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Yevgeny Lisovets of Belarus crashes into a referee. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Lokomotiv Moscow�s Vitaliy Denisov reacts in front of fans after winning national championship of the Russian Premier League. REUTERS/Alexander Fedorov

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Miami Marlins catcher Bryan Holaday scores a run against Colorado Rockies catcher Tony Wolters. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Brighton's Pascal Gross scores their first goal after the attempted clearance from Manchester United's Marcos Rojo is confirmed as being over the line by goal line technology.. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Roma fans inside the stadium before the match against Liverpool. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson celebrates a goal on Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask by left wing Ondrej Palat as Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller looks on during the first period of game three of the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Brighton's Pascal Gross scores their first goal against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Leicester City mascot watches against West Ham United. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
