Week in sports
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall as he tries to inbound the ball. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Warrington Wolves' Chris Hill (C) in action with Leeds Rhinos' Anthony Mullally (L) and Nathaniel Peteru. Action Images/Craig Brough
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott celebrates with team mates after scoring his first career NHL goal against New York Islanders. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa scores their fifth try and completes his hat trick against Huddersfield Giants. Action Images/Ed Sykes
Southampton's Maya Yoshida in action with Watford's Stefano Okaka. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's team poses with gold medals and the championship trophy at the European Handball Championships. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Liverpool's Emre Can celebrates scoring their first goal against Huddersfield Town. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris is upended by New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley after dunking. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Nick Pope. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in action with Burnley's Phil Bardsley. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
A hockey player takes to the ice at sunrise for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino in action against West Bromwich. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ted Ligety from the U.S. in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Mairis Briedis of Latvia in action with Oleksandr Usyk of Ukrainem at the World Boxing Super Series. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action with Huddersfield Town�s Florent Hadergjonaj. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo lays up the ball up against Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
igan Warriors' Oliver Gildart (C) in action with Salford Red Devils' Kris Welham (L) and Greg Johnson. Action Images/Craig Brough
Tottenham's Ben Davies in action with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries while holding the Australian Open trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
