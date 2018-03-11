Week in sports
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action versus Scotland in the Rugby Union Six Nations Championships. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lyon's Marcelo in action with CSKA Moscow�s Ahmed Musa during the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Marion Bartol hugs Serena Williams after their TieBreak Tens tennis match at Madison Square Garden in New York. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Patrick Cutrone look dejected during their match against Arsenal. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) draws an offensive foul on Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura (55) during overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Hiraku Misawa of Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Basel�s Mohamed Elyounoussi scores their first goal against Manchester City. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia�s Steve Smith. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah reacts against FC Metz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Paris Saint-Germain�s Marquinhos in action with Real Madrid�s Karim Benzema. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry while running with a flare during their game against Gabon's CF Mounana. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action with Juventus� Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Switzerland�s Marcel Hug and Britain's David Weir prepare for the start of the half marathon elite men's wheelchair race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
An athlete soars during Gorilla Winter Jungle snowboarding and freestyle skiing festival at Shymbulak ski resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey in action with Lokomotiv Moscow�s Aleksei Miranchuk. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with a fan who has invaded the pitch. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Masaharu Kumagai JPN prepares to enter the ice during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea and Japan at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight against Sergey Rabchenko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Switzerland�s Manuela Schar wins the elite women's wheelchair race half marathon at The Big Half in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyer
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final at the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
