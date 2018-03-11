Edition:
Week in sports

Ivana Spanovic of Serbia in action during the Women's Long Jump Final at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Ireland�s Cian Healy in action versus Scotland in the Rugby Union Six Nations Championships. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Lyon's Marcelo in action with CSKA Moscow�s Ahmed Musa during the Europa League Round of 16 First Leg. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Marion Bartol hugs Serena Williams after their TieBreak Tens tennis match at Madison Square Garden in New York. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Jakub Krzewina of Poland celebrates winning the men's 4x400 metres relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura and Patrick Cutrone look dejected during their match against Arsenal. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Providence Friars guard Kyron Cartwright (24) draws an offensive foul on Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura (55) during overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Hiraku Misawa of Japan at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Basel�s Mohamed Elyounoussi scores their first goal against Manchester City. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the men's pole vault final during the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia�s Steve Smith. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
A biathlete is pictured with lights during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain's Tim Weah reacts against FC Metz. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain�s Marquinhos in action with Real Madrid�s Karim Benzema. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
An Egypt's Al Ahly fan shouts slogans against the Interior Ministry while running with a flare during their game against Gabon's CF Mounana. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A woman touches the jersey of Fiorentina soccer player Davide Astori as she pays her respects outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Tottenham's Son Heung-min in action with Juventus� Blaise Matuidi and Giorgio Chiellini. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
Switzerland�s Marcel Hug and Britain's David Weir prepare for the start of the half marathon elite men's wheelchair race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
An athlete soars during Gorilla Winter Jungle snowboarding and freestyle skiing festival at Shymbulak ski resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey in action with Lokomotiv Moscow�s Aleksei Miranchuk. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Britain's Mo Farah wins the half marathon elite men's race in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with a fan who has invaded the pitch. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Masaharu Kumagai JPN prepares to enter the ice during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game between Korea and Japan at the Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
The Paralympic flame is seen during fireworks at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
Kell Brook celebrates after winning the fight against Sergey Rabchenko. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Switzerland�s Manuela Schar wins the elite women's wheelchair race half marathon at The Big Half in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyer

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Azerbaijan's Alexis Copello competes during the Men's Triple Jump final at the IAAF World Championships. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2018
Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari during testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
