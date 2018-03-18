Week in sports
Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in action during the men's singles second round of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the men's super-G at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Wales� Cory Hill in action with Italy�s Dean Budd at the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel practice a pitstop during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Simon Patmore of Australia lies in the snow after winning the event as fellow competitor Ben Tudhope of Australia rushes to congratulate him at the men's snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal against Watford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier, guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, and center Dusan Ristic react on the bench during their loss to the Buffalo Bulls during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Beeves ridden by Sean Quinlan leads the 16:10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Liu Wei of China celebrates after the team defeated Canada in wheelchair curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Players of Flamengo celebrate their team's goal against Ecuador's Emelec. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 13th during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring their second goal against Chelsea. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jae'Sean Tate goes up for a shot against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Billy Hanning Jr of the U.S. in action with Christoph Depaoli of Italy during ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Chenyang Wang of China competes in the men's 20km cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Penhill ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action with AC Milan's Franck Kessie. REUTERS/David Klein
Sofia Goggia of Italy hugs the trophy after winning the FIS Downhill World Cup, after placing second in the women's final race, in Are, Sweden. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via Reuters
AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci argues with the assistant referee after Arsenal are awarded a penalty as Arsenal's Nacho Monreal and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma look on. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Martin Fleig of Germany celebrates winning gold in the men's 15km biathlon at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine
