Pictures | Sun Mar 18, 2018 | 1:55pm EDT

Week in sports

Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in action during the men's singles second round of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the men's super-G at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Wales� Cory Hill in action with Italy�s Dean Budd at the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel practice a pitstop during testing at the F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Simon Patmore of Australia lies in the snow after winning the event as fellow competitor Ben Tudhope of Australia rushes to congratulate him at the men's snowboard cross at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal against Watford. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier, guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, and center Dusan Ristic react on the bench during their loss to the Buffalo Bulls during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Beeves ridden by Sean Quinlan leads the 16:10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Liu Wei of China celebrates after the team defeated Canada in wheelchair curling at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
Players of Flamengo celebrate their team's goal against Ecuador's Emelec. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 13th during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring their second goal against Chelsea. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jae'Sean Tate goes up for a shot against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Billy Hanning Jr of the U.S. in action with Christoph Depaoli of Italy during ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Chenyang Wang of China competes in the men's 20km cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Penhill ridden by Paul Townend before winning the 15:30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action with AC Milan's Franck Kessie. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Sofia Goggia of Italy hugs the trophy after winning the FIS Downhill World Cup, after placing second in the women's final race, in Are, Sweden. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci argues with the assistant referee after Arsenal are awarded a penalty as Arsenal's Nacho Monreal and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma look on. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2018
Martin Fleig of Germany celebrates winning gold in the men's 15km biathlon at the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, March 16, 2018
