Pictures | Sun May 13, 2018 | 12:35pm EDT

Week in sports

West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi falls in a water jump during the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Diamond League in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice at the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Andris Dzerins of Latvia in action during the IIHF World Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Tiger Woods plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of The Players Championship. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Participants rest after finishing a vertical marathon, which was held in the 123-floor Lotte World Tower in Seoul. REUTERS/Kwak Sung-Kyung

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday passes against Golden State Warriors forward David West and guard Shaun Livingston. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on to the pitch as riot police line up. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Paul Chelimo of the U.S. goes down during the men's 5000m at the Diamond League in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores their third goal against Villarreal. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Washington Nationals center fielder Michael Taylor is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman as they celebrate winning the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore, during the Albania Open 2018 paragliding competition in Vlora, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates with the trophy on the open top bus during the parade. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe is tackled by Gloucester Rugby's Billy Twelvetrees. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 10, 2018
China's Bingtian Su (C) in action during the men's 100m at the Diamond League. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Cardiff Blues players celebrate with the trophy after the Rugby Union European Challenge Cup Final. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2018
A PAOK Salonika fan on a rail reacts to smoke before the match between AEK Athens and PAOK Salonika in the Greek Cup Final. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
