Week in sports
West Ham United's Mark Noble clashes with Manchester United's Paul Pogba. REUTERS/David Klein
Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi falls in a water jump during the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Diamond League in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice at the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Andris Dzerins of Latvia in action during the IIHF World Championships. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Tiger Woods plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of The Players Championship. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Vitor Belfort of Brazil and compatriot Lyoto Machida in action during UFC 224. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Participants rest after finishing a vertical marathon, which was held in the 123-floor Lotte World Tower in Seoul. REUTERS/Kwak Sung-Kyung
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday passes against Golden State Warriors forward David West and guard Shaun Livingston. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hamburg fans let off flares and throw smoke bombs on to the pitch as riot police line up. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen
Paul Chelimo of the U.S. goes down during the men's 5000m at the Diamond League in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores their third goal against Villarreal. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Washington Nationals center fielder Michael Taylor is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman as they celebrate winning the Bundesliga. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A paraglider flies over the city of Vlore, during the Albania Open 2018 paragliding competition in Vlora, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates with the trophy on the open top bus during the parade. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe is tackled by Gloucester Rugby's Billy Twelvetrees. REUTERS/Vincent West
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Susana Vera
China's Bingtian Su (C) in action during the men's 100m at the Diamond League. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cardiff Blues players celebrate with the trophy after the Rugby Union European Challenge Cup Final. REUTERS/Vincent West
A PAOK Salonika fan on a rail reacts to smoke before the match between AEK Athens and PAOK Salonika in the Greek Cup Final. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
