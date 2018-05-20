Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun May 20, 2018 | 11:20am EDT

Week in sports

Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
1 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 20
Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 20
Lee Selby in action against Josh Warrington at the IBF World Featherweight Title. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Lee Selby in action against Josh Warrington at the IBF World Featherweight Title. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lee Selby in action against Josh Warrington at the IBF World Featherweight Title. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
4 / 20
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon lifts the trophy as the Juventus players celebrate winning the league. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon lifts the trophy as the Juventus players celebrate winning the league. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon lifts the trophy as the Juventus players celebrate winning the league. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 20
Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 20
KTM's Makar Yurchenko comes off the track during qualifying during the Moto3 French Grand Prix. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

KTM's Makar Yurchenko comes off the track during qualifying during the Moto3 French Grand Prix. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
KTM's Makar Yurchenko comes off the track during qualifying during the Moto3 French Grand Prix. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 20
HC Vardar's Andrea Lekic in action with Gyori Audi ETO KC's Stine Bredal Oftedal at the women's handball champions final in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

HC Vardar's Andrea Lekic in action with Gyori Audi ETO KC's Stine Bredal Oftedal at the women's handball champions final in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
HC Vardar's Andrea Lekic in action with Gyori Audi ETO KC's Stine Bredal Oftedal at the women's handball champions final in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
8 / 20
Portuguese runner Adriele Silva gestures during the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall of China, in Jixian of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Portuguese runner Adriele Silva gestures during the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall of China, in Jixian of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Portuguese runner Adriele Silva gestures during the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall of China, in Jixian of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 20
Gyori Audi ETO KC celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's handball champions final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Gyori Audi ETO KC celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's handball champions final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Gyori Audi ETO KC celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's handball champions final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
10 / 20
Marseille's Steve Mandanda reacts after Atletico Madrid's Gabi (not pictured) scored their third goal during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Marseille's Steve Mandanda reacts after Atletico Madrid's Gabi (not pictured) scored their third goal during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Marseille's Steve Mandanda reacts after Atletico Madrid's Gabi (not pictured) scored their third goal during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
11 / 20
Marseille's Luiz Gustavo reacts after being booked during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Marseille's Luiz Gustavo reacts after being booked during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Marseille's Luiz Gustavo reacts after being booked during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 20
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
13 / 20
Fans catch a two-run home run by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Fans catch a two-run home run by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Fans catch a two-run home run by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois collects the ball from Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois collects the ball from Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois collects the ball from Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
15 / 20
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Tyler Saladino safely dives home in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy for an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Tyler Saladino safely dives home in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy for an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Tyler Saladino safely dives home in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy for an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Maxim Mamin of Russia and Tomas Jurco of Slovakia in action during the IIHF World Championships. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Maxim Mamin of Russia and Tomas Jurco of Slovakia in action during the IIHF World Championships. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Maxim Mamin of Russia and Tomas Jurco of Slovakia in action during the IIHF World Championships. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
17 / 20
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
18 / 20
General view of smoke over the stadium after Eintracht Frankfurt fans set off flares before the start of the second half against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

General view of smoke over the stadium after Eintracht Frankfurt fans set off flares before the start of the second half against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
General view of smoke over the stadium after Eintracht Frankfurt fans set off flares before the start of the second half against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
19 / 20
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is sprayed with champagne by a member of his team as they celebrate after taking first and second place in the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is sprayed with champagne by a member of his team as they celebrate after taking first and second place in the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is sprayed with champagne by a member of his team as they celebrate after taking first and second place in the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Next Slideshows

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.

10:50am EDT
Deadly high school shooting in Texas

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing eight fellow students and two teachers, and wounding at...

May 19 2018
Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara...

May 19 2018
Royal wedding guests

Royal wedding guests

Guests arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

May 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The royal wedding

The royal wedding

Scenes from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

Deadly high school shooting in Texas

A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing eight fellow students and two teachers, and wounding at least 13 others.

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan's royal wedding dress

Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth.

Royal procession

Royal procession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tour the town of Windsor in a 19th-century open horse-drawn coach after their wedding ceremony.

Royal wedding guests

Royal wedding guests

Guests arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

What the wedding guests wore

What the wedding guests wore

Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Watching the royal wedding

Watching the royal wedding

Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Countdown to the royal wedding

Countdown to the royal wedding

Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast