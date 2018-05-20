Week in sports
Belgium's Largie Ramazani in action against Spain in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Quarter-Final. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Lee Selby in action against Josh Warrington at the IBF World Featherweight Title. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon lifts the trophy as the Juventus players celebrate winning the league. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of Coruche forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
KTM's Makar Yurchenko comes off the track during qualifying during the Moto3 French Grand Prix. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
HC Vardar's Andrea Lekic in action with Gyori Audi ETO KC's Stine Bredal Oftedal at the women's handball champions final in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Portuguese runner Adriele Silva gestures during the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall of China, in Jixian of Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Gyori Audi ETO KC celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's handball champions final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Marseille's Steve Mandanda reacts after Atletico Madrid's Gabi (not pictured) scored their third goal during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Marseille's Luiz Gustavo reacts after being booked during the Europa League Final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his second round match against Austria�s Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fans catch a two-run home run by Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois collects the ball from Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Tyler Saladino safely dives home in front of Arizona Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy for an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning. Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Maxim Mamin of Russia and Tomas Jurco of Slovakia in action during the IIHF World Championships. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud in action with Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
General view of smoke over the stadium after Eintracht Frankfurt fans set off flares before the start of the second half against Bayern Munich. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is sprayed with champagne by a member of his team as they celebrate after taking first and second place in the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Albert Gea
