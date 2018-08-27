Edition:
Pictures | Sun Aug 26, 2018

Week in sports

McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash at the first corner during the Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
A general view at the start of the men's 800m freestyle at the Asian Games in Jakarta. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Ayumi Uekusa of Japan in action with Gao Mengmeng of China in action at the women's 68kg final at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
U.S. swimmer Jaimie Monahan competes during the Classic race from Lausanne to Evian, during her attempt to be the fastest swimmer to achieve six marathon swims (more than 10 km) on six continents (USA, Colombia, Australia, Singapore, Egypt and Switzerland to France) in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Shunsuke Terui of Japan riding Alias Max reacts during the dressage individual at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Reza Alipour of Iran and Sabri Sabri of Indonesia react during the men's speed sport climbing at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
South Africa's Faf de Klerk is tackled by Argentina's Agustin Creevy during the Rugby Union championship. REUTERS/Marcelo Ruiz

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho in action with Real Valladolid's Javi Moyano in Valladolid, Spain. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
Cho Hyo Chul of South Korea in action with Xiao Di of China during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Amirhossein Azari of Iran and Nithipol Sawathavorn of Thailand in action during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Dilson Herrera breaks his bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Singapore and Hong Kong celebrate following the women's 4 x 100m medley relay at the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, August 23, 2018
Men play soccer on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo during practice before the Belgian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2018
Newcastle United's Joselu celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, August 26, 2018
Ali Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia in action with Adilet Shadykanov of Kyrgyzstan during the Asian Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2018
