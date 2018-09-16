Week in sports
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Amir Khan in action against Samuel Vargas in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez in the Davis Cup semi-final. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Barcelona's Luis Suarez shoots at goal against Real Sociedad. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) breaks his bat against the Cincinnati Red. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY
Participants run past Tiananmen gate during the Beijing Marathon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
England's Joe Root and team mates celebrate with a trophy after their match against India. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY
Albania's Thomas Strakosha, Berat Djimsiti and Rey Manaj in action against Scotland. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning the race at the San Marino Grand Prix. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Malta's Ryan Camilleri in action with Azerbaijan's Mahir Madatov during the UEFA Nations League. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Naomi Osaka of Japan (left) cries as Serena Williams comforts her after the crowd booed during the trophy ceremony following the women's final at the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY
A fan returns the ball from the crowd as Bath Rugby plays Gloucester Rugby. Action Images/Peter Cziborra
Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) is tackled after a catch by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jazzee Stocker (7). Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY
Spain's Saul Niguez celebrates scoring their first goal against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Israel's Tomer Hemed in action with Northern Ireland's Craig Cathcart. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Next Slideshows
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed...
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for...
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining...
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause...
MORE IN PICTURES
In the path of Typhoon Mangkhut
A super typhoon swirled towards Hong Kong and the Chinese coast, gaining in strength over the South China Sea after hurtling through the Philippines.
Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas
Flooding from Hurricane Florence swept across the Carolinas as the massive storm made landfall, threatening record rainfall and leaving scores trapped by rising waters and thousands without power.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Ig Nobel Prizes
Bizarre scientific discoveries are celebrated at the annual Ig Nobel Prizes, awarded by the Annals of Improbable Research as a whimsical counterpart to the Nobel Prizes.
Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs
Some 8,000 people were prevented from returning home in Boston suburbs as investigators scrambled to find out the cause of dozens of gas explosions that killed at least one person and injured about 12 more.
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election.
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.