Pictures | Sun Sep 16, 2018 | 1:40am EDT

Week in sports

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2018
Amir Khan in action against Samuel Vargas in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
France's Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut celebrate winning their match, against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez in the Davis Cup semi-final. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Barcelona's Luis Suarez shoots at goal against Real Sociedad. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Serena Williams yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the U.S. Open. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (9) breaks his bat against the Cincinnati Red. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Participants run past Tiananmen gate during the Beijing Marathon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
England's Joe Root and team mates celebrate with a trophy after their match against India. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Albania's Thomas Strakosha, Berat Djimsiti and Rey Manaj in action against Scotland. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in action during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso celebrates winning the race at the San Marino Grand Prix. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Malta's Ryan Camilleri in action with Azerbaijan's Mahir Madatov during the UEFA Nations League. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, September 10, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo during practice at the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, September 15, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan (left) cries as Serena Williams comforts her after the crowd booed during the trophy ceremony following the women's final at the U.S. Open. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
A fan returns the ball from the crowd as Bath Rugby plays Gloucester Rugby. Action Images/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) is tackled after a catch by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jazzee Stocker (7). Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2018
Spain's Saul Niguez celebrates scoring their first goal against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, September 08, 2018
Israel's Tomer Hemed in action with Northern Ireland's Craig Cathcart. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
