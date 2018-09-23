Week in sports
A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Lokomotiv Moscow's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action against Galatasaray. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Brooks Koepka hits from the bunker on the fifth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) and teammates surround the Heartland Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Bayern Munich fans set off flares inside the stadium during their match against Schalke. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Fans react as Houston Astros center fielder George Springer dives but is unable to hold on to a fly ball against the Seattle Mariners. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads during the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A fan looks on as Viktoria Plzen plays CSKA Moscow. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A general view of fans as the Santos team bus arrives before their match against Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring their fourth goal against FC Vorskla Poltava. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA...more
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez in action with AS Monaco's Kamil Glik, Radamel Falcao and team mates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during their match against AS Roma. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Anthony Joshua in action against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring their first goal against Paris St Germain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Burnley fan inside the stadium before their match against AFC Bournemouth. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Juventus' Joao Cancelo in action with Valencia's Dani Parejo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
PSV Eindhoven's Jeroen Zoet is beaten by a shot from Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Sassuolo. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Phil Noble
