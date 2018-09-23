Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 23, 2018 | 11:45am EDT

Week in sports

A surfer attempts to ride large waves near Church Rock, Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Lokomotiv Moscow's Grzegorz Krychowiak in action against Galatasaray. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Brooks Koepka hits from the bunker on the fifth hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) and teammates surround the Heartland Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Bayern Munich fans set off flares inside the stadium during their match against Schalke. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Fans react as Houston Astros center fielder George Springer dives but is unable to hold on to a fly ball against the Seattle Mariners. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads during the Singapore Grand Prix. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
A fan looks on as Viktoria Plzen plays CSKA Moscow. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
A general view of fans as the Santos team bus arrives before their match against Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring their fourth goal against FC Vorskla Poltava. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, September 20, 2018
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive guard Chris Hubbard celebrate after a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets. The Browns beat the Jets to win their fist game in 635 days. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez in action with AS Monaco's Kamil Glik, Radamel Falcao and team mates. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during their match against AS Roma. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Anthony Joshua in action against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring their first goal against Paris St Germain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
A Burnley fan inside the stadium before their match against AFC Bournemouth. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Juventus' Joao Cancelo in action with Valencia's Dani Parejo. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, September 19, 2018
PSV Eindhoven's Jeroen Zoet is beaten by a shot from Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Sassuolo. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, September 16, 2018
Paris St Germain's Neymar in action with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, September 18, 2018
