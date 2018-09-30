Edition:
United States
Sun Sep 30, 2018

Week in sports

Corinthians' Douglas in action with Flamengo's Leo Duarte in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
George Groves in action against Callum Smith in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on NBA Media Day. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Team Europe's Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood celebrate during the Fourballs at the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras dives into home plate on a steal attempt and is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner and Mohamed Elneny in action with Brentford's Sergi Canos. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Team USA's Tiger Woods during the Fourballs during the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts during NBA Media Day. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow leaps over Louisiana Tech Bulldogs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and is tackled at the three yard line in the fourth quarter. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Team CCC Sprandi Polkowice during the Men's Team Time Trial at the UCI Road Cycling World Championships. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta, Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri and David Luiz after scoring their second goal against Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras dives into home plate on a steal attempt and is tagged out by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
General view of Renault test driver Artem Markelov during practice at the Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Stoke City's Peter Crouch in action with Nottingham Forest's Tobias Figueiredo. Action Images/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Athletes participe at Ironman 70.3 race in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during practice at the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo breaks up a pass intended for Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Arizona Coyotes defensemen Jason Demers checks Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta in action with Liverpool's Naby Keita. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Team Europe's Rory McIlroy during the Fourballs at the Ryder Cup. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
Colorado Rockies pinch hitter Raimel Tapia slides into third base on an RBI triple against the Philadelphia Phillies. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 27, 2018
Athletes warm up before they participate in Ironman 70.3 race in Cascais, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Sunday, September 30, 2018
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (not pictured) scores their first goal against Chelsea. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Southampton's Danny Ings in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Saturday, September 29, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Russian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2018
