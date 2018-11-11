Week in sports

Edition:
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the ball to the Cleveland Browns. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
CSKA Moscow's Georgi Shchennikov after fans set off flares in the stands during their match against Roma. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart leaps over the first row of fans against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
FC Porto's Iker Casillas looks on during their match against Lokomotiv Moscow. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison causes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to fumble. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara hurdles Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Runners race past a hill burned in Greece's deadliest wildfire in July, during the 36th Athens Classic Marathon, in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Adam Zampa of Australia avoids a delivery during the second one-day international against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A general view of match action as BATE Borisov take on Chelsea. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, Andre Almeida, Ljubomir Fejsa, Jardel and Jonas in action with Ajax's Dusan Tadic. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, November 07, 2018
A general view of tributes left outside Leicester City's King Power stadium, at the first home match after the club's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action against Inter Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce raises the ball as he scores a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses for a photograph with his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa during a news conference to announce he is joining Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotional company Rizin Fighting Federation, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
