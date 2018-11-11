Week in sports
A flock of pigeons fly away as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the ball to the Cleveland Browns. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
England's Sam Underhill makes a tackle against New Zealand. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
CSKA Moscow's Georgi Shchennikov after fans set off flares in the stands during their match against Roma. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart leaps over the first row of fans against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
FC Porto's Iker Casillas looks on during their match against Lokomotiv Moscow. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison causes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to fumble. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara hurdles Los Angeles Rams free safety Lamarcus Joyner. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Runners race past a hill burned in Greece's deadliest wildfire in July, during the 36th Athens Classic Marathon, in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Adam Zampa of Australia avoids a delivery during the second one-day international against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. AAP/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
A general view of match action as BATE Borisov take on Chelsea. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, Andre Almeida, Ljubomir Fejsa, Jardel and Jonas in action with Ajax's Dusan Tadic. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A general view of tributes left outside Leicester City's King Power stadium, at the first home match after the club's owner Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed. ...more
Barcelona's Luis Suarez in action against Inter Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce raises the ball as he scores a touchdown while being tackled by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey. Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. poses for a photograph with his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa during a news conference to announce he is joining Japanese Mixed Martial Arts promotional company Rizin Fighting Federation, in Tokyo....more
