Pictures | Sun Nov 18, 2018 | 12:20pm EST

Week in sports

Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of 'The Game,' at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of 'The Game,' at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of 'The Game,' at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Everton's Michael Keane in action against Chelsea. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Everton's Michael Keane in action against Chelsea. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Everton's Michael Keane in action against Chelsea. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their first goal against Iceland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their first goal against Iceland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their first goal against Iceland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
England's Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score during a friendly against the United States at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

England's Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score during a friendly against the United States at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018

Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2018
England's Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score during a friendly against the United States at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Liverpool's Alisson and fans look on during their match against Fulham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Liverpool's Alisson and fans look on during their match against Fulham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Liverpool's Alisson and fans look on during their match against Fulham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Tonga's Steve Mafi in action against Wales. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Tonga's Steve Mafi in action against Wales. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Tonga's Steve Mafi in action against Wales. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Devin Harris (34) and forward Luka Doncic (77). Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Devin Harris (34) and forward Luka Doncic (77). Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 17, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Devin Harris (34) and forward Luka Doncic (77). Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders kneels during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New York Giants. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders kneels during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New York Giants. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018

Reuters / Monday, November 12, 2018
A member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders kneels during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New York Giants. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz in action with Genoa's Luca Mazzitelli and Stephane Omeonga. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Napoli's Fabian Ruiz in action with Genoa's Luca Mazzitelli and Stephane Omeonga. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz in action with Genoa's Luca Mazzitelli and Stephane Omeonga. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) is fouled by Miami Heat shooting guard Wayne Ellington (2) as he drives by power forward Kelly Olynyk (9). Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) is fouled by Miami Heat shooting guard Wayne Ellington (2) as he drives by power forward Kelly Olynyk (9). Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2018
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) is fouled by Miami Heat shooting guard Wayne Ellington (2) as he drives by power forward Kelly Olynyk (9). Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tottenham's Juan Foyth celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Crystal Palace. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Tottenham's Juan Foyth celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Crystal Palace. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 10, 2018
Tottenham's Juan Foyth celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Crystal Palace. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrates winning her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S.at the Fed Cup final in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrates winning her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S.at the Fed Cup final in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrates winning her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S.at the Fed Cup final in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Manchester United's David de Gea reacts after Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's third goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United's David de Gea reacts after Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's third goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Manchester United's David de Gea reacts after Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's third goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Photographers take pictures of Shelmith Muriuki Nyawira from Kenya after finishing first at the women's Athens Marathon race in Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Photographers take pictures of Shelmith Muriuki Nyawira from Kenya after finishing first at the women's Athens Marathon race in Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Photographers take pictures of Shelmith Muriuki Nyawira from Kenya after finishing first at the women's Athens Marathon race in Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Everton's Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Chelsea's Alvaro Morata. REUTERS/David Klein

Everton's Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Chelsea's Alvaro Morata. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Everton's Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Chelsea's Alvaro Morata. REUTERS/David Klein
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2018
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.

11:35am EST
Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life...

10:55am EST
Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

10:50am EST
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has...

Nov 16 2018

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

Trump visits charred ruins of Paradise

President Trump visits the charred wreckage of the northern California town of Paradise following the deadly wildfires.

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

Aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier

On the flight deck of France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, which was put in service in 2001 and recently underwent an 18-month mid-life upgrade.

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Australia's Great Barrier Reef from above

Images of the world's largest coral reef system from above.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

First caravan migrants reach U.S. border

The first few hundred travelers from migrant caravans reach the Mexican border city of Tijuana, with more expected to arrive in the coming days.

Trump's first Medal of Freedom ceremony

Trump's first Medal of Freedom ceremony

President Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, Antonin Scalia, Orrin Hatch, Alan Page, Roger Staubach and Miriam Adelson.

Winter is coming

Winter is coming

First snowfalls around the world as winter approaches.

Rohingya repatriation process stalls

Rohingya repatriation process stalls

A plan to begin repatriating hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar stalls amid protests by refugees at camps in Bangladesh and recriminations between the officials in both countries.

Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad

Grappling with taboos, Iraqi women join wrestling squad

Women wrestlers in Iraq fight opposition from family and society in pursuit of their sport.

View More

