Week in sports
Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of 'The Game,' at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his group stage match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Everton's Michael Keane in action against Chelsea. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban trips Boston Bruins left wing David Pastrnak. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores their first goal against Iceland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
England's Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score during a friendly against the United States at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Liverpool's Alisson and fans look on during their match against Fulham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Tonga's Steve Mafi in action against Wales. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Croatia's Marin Cilic in action during his group stage match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Devin Harris (34) and forward Luka Doncic (77). Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A member of the San Francisco 49ers gold rush cheerleaders kneels during the playing of the national anthem before their game against the New York Giants. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with team members after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Napoli's Fabian Ruiz in action with Genoa's Luca Mazzitelli and Stephane Omeonga. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) is fouled by Miami Heat shooting guard Wayne Ellington (2) as he drives by power forward Kelly Olynyk (9). Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tottenham's Juan Foyth celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Crystal Palace. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova celebrates winning her match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S.at the Fed Cup final in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Manchester United's David de Gea reacts after Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's third goal. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Photographers take pictures of Shelmith Muriuki Nyawira from Kenya after finishing first at the women's Athens Marathon race in Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Everton's Jordan Pickford saves a shot from Chelsea's Alvaro Morata. REUTERS/David Klein
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring their second goal against Manchester United. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
