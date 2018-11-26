Week in sports
Christof Innerhofer of Italy during the men's downhill training at the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Phil Mickelson (R) reacts after the winner's belt failed to fit as Tiger Woods looks on after 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A pitch invader is tackled by a rugby steward as Australia plays England in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes brings down San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. just short of the end zone. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
England's Elliot Daly in action with Australia's Jack Maddocks at Twickenham Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action with Fortuna Dusseldorf's Michael Rensing and Robin Bormuth. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) gets in a shoving match with Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing clears the ball off the line against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A general view of a French fan during the doubles match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France and Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic of Croatia during the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
France's Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Tiger Woods plays from the rough on the fourth hole during 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton and Hove Albion with Nampalys Mendy. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Ottawa RedBlacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer (85) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Riley Jones (52) during the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield scores a touchdown over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaytlin Askew. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Travis Ganong of the United States during the men's downhill race during the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (32) and center Mitchell Robinson (26). Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the Davis Cup following victory in his match against France's Lucas Pouille. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Lucas Pouille looks on at the Davis Cup trophy during the medals ceremony after losing to Croatia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Brazil's Richarlison scores their first goal against Cameroon during an international friendly. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
River Plate fans inside the stadium before their match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods pose during a press conference ahead of their 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires
Highlights from the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this week.
Djokovic wins U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic dismissed Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to win the U.S. Open and earn back-to-back Grand Slam titles.
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Oddly
Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.
U.S. fires tear gas into Mexico to repel migrants
U.S. authorities shut the country's busiest border crossing and fired tear gas into Mexico to repel Central American migrants approaching the border.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Turkish women attempt to march on Taksim Square
Women's rights activists scuffle with riot police as they try to march through Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul.
Violent clashes on Champs Elysees over fuel costs
Police firing tear gas and water cannons clashed in Paris with thousands of protesters angry over rising car fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests across France.
Tensions rise in Tijuana
Hundreds of Central American migrants in Mexico massed around a tense U.S. border crossing, and said they would wait there until they could request asylum, in spite of growing U.S. measures to tighten the border.
Giving thanks
Americans at home and abroad celebrate Thanksgiving.
Black Friday frenzy
Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.