Mon Nov 26, 2018

Week in sports

Christof Innerhofer of Italy during the men's downhill training at the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Christof Innerhofer of Italy during the men's downhill training at the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Christof Innerhofer of Italy during the men's downhill training at the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
1 / 25
Phil Mickelson (R) reacts after the winner's belt failed to fit as Tiger Woods looks on after 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson (R) reacts after the winner's belt failed to fit as Tiger Woods looks on after 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Phil Mickelson (R) reacts after the winner's belt failed to fit as Tiger Woods looks on after 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2 / 25
A pitch invader is tackled by a rugby steward as Australia plays England in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

A pitch invader is tackled by a rugby steward as Australia plays England in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
A pitch invader is tackled by a rugby steward as Australia plays England in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
3 / 25
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
4 / 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes brings down San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. just short of the end zone. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes brings down San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. just short of the end zone. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes brings down San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. just short of the end zone. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
5 / 25
England's Elliot Daly in action with Australia's Jack Maddocks at Twickenham Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England's Elliot Daly in action with Australia's Jack Maddocks at Twickenham Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
England's Elliot Daly in action with Australia's Jack Maddocks at Twickenham Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
6 / 25
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action with Fortuna Dusseldorf's Michael Rensing and Robin Bormuth. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action with Fortuna Dusseldorf's Michael Rensing and Robin Bormuth. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in action with Fortuna Dusseldorf's Michael Rensing and Robin Bormuth. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
7 / 25
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) gets in a shoving match with Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) gets in a shoving match with Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2018
Detroit Red Wings left wing Justin Abdelkader (8) gets in a shoving match with Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47). Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
8 / 25
Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing clears the ball off the line against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing clears the ball off the line against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing clears the ball off the line against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
9 / 25
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in action during their doubles match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic at the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
10 / 25
A general view of a French fan during the doubles match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France and Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic of Croatia during the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A general view of a French fan during the doubles match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France and Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic of Croatia during the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
A general view of a French fan during the doubles match between Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut of France and Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic of Croatia during the Davis Cup Final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
11 / 25
France's Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

France's Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
France's Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac in action during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
12 / 25
Tiger Woods plays from the rough on the fourth hole during 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods plays from the rough on the fourth hole during 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
Tiger Woods plays from the rough on the fourth hole during 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 25
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton and Hove Albion with Nampalys Mendy. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton and Hove Albion with Nampalys Mendy. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton and Hove Albion with Nampalys Mendy. REUTERS/Ian Walton
14 / 25
Ottawa RedBlacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer (85) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Riley Jones (52) during the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa RedBlacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer (85) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Riley Jones (52) during the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2018
Ottawa RedBlacks wide receiver Diontae Spencer (85) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Calgary Stampeders linebacker Riley Jones (52) during the 106th Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 25
McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
McLaren's Fernando Alonso during practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
16 / 25
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter reacts after scoring his 25,000 point in the NBA on a dunk on the final play of their game against the Atlanta Hawks. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 25
Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield scores a touchdown over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaytlin Askew. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield scores a touchdown over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaytlin Askew. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield scores a touchdown over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jaytlin Askew. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 25
Travis Ganong of the United States during the men's downhill race during the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Ganong of the United States during the men's downhill race during the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018

Reuters / Saturday, November 24, 2018
Travis Ganong of the United States during the men's downhill race during the 2018 Lake Louise Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Lake Louise. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 25
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (32) and center Mitchell Robinson (26). Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (32) and center Mitchell Robinson (26). Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2018
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis shoots over New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (32) and center Mitchell Robinson (26). Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 25
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the Davis Cup following victory in his match against France's Lucas Pouille. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the Davis Cup following victory in his match against France's Lucas Pouille. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates winning the Davis Cup following victory in his match against France's Lucas Pouille. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
21 / 25
France's Lucas Pouille looks on at the Davis Cup trophy during the medals ceremony after losing to Croatia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Lucas Pouille looks on at the Davis Cup trophy during the medals ceremony after losing to Croatia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
France's Lucas Pouille looks on at the Davis Cup trophy during the medals ceremony after losing to Croatia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
22 / 25
Brazil's Richarlison scores their first goal against Cameroon during an international friendly. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Brazil's Richarlison scores their first goal against Cameroon during an international friendly. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Brazil's Richarlison scores their first goal against Cameroon during an international friendly. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
23 / 25
River Plate fans inside the stadium before their match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

River Plate fans inside the stadium before their match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, November 25, 2018
River Plate fans inside the stadium before their match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
24 / 25
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods pose during a press conference ahead of their 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods pose during a press conference ahead of their 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods pose during a press conference ahead of their 'The Match: Tiger vs Phil' in Las Vegas. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 25
