Week in sports
Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in Tokyo, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Fulham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during qualification at the Four-Hills Si Jumping tournament, January 3. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Qatar Open, January 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard is fouled by San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay while driving to the basket in San Antonio, January 3. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones, January 2. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 3. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova at the Brisbane International. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, January 1. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Youth play soccer in front of the Stade Des Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 1. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Cardiff City's Sean Morrison in action with Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Kieran Trippier, January 1. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, December 31. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores their second goal past Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic, December 30. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
West Ham's Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell protest with a match official at London Stadium, January 2. REUTERS/David Klein
Philadelphia 76ers guard Demetrius Jackson dunks the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., January 2. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring their first goal against Bournemouth, January 2. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Germany's Stephan Leyhe in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 1. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
