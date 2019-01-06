Edition:
Week in sports

Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round in Tokyo, December 31. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, December 31, 2018
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Fulham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during qualification at the Four-Hills Si Jumping tournament, January 3. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Qatar Open, January 2. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard is fouled by San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay while driving to the basket in San Antonio, January 3. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Newcastle United's Salomon Rondon in action with Manchester United's Phil Jones, January 2. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Japan's Yukiya Sato in action during training at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 3. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her match against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova at the Brisbane International. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, January 1. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Youth play soccer in front of the Stade Des Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, January 3. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Germany's Markus Eisenbichler in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 1. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Cardiff City's Sean Morrison in action with Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and Kieran Trippier, January 1. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, December 31. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores their second goal past Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic, December 30. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, December 30, 2018
West Ham's Mark Noble and Aaron Cresswell protest with a match official at London Stadium, January 2. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers guard Demetrius Jackson dunks the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., January 2. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 03, 2019
Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring their first goal against Bournemouth, January 2. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
Germany's Stephan Leyhe in action at the Four-Hills Ski Jumping tournament, January 1. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
