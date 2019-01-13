Edition:
Week in sports

New England Patriots center David Andrews lifts quarterback Tom Brady after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, January 13. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Japan's Naomi Osaka trains at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 10. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Everton's Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma, January 13. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Peppa Pig characters at Kids Tennis Day at the Australian Open, January 12. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Slovakia's Andreas Zampa in action at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Adelboden, Switzerland, January 12. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Manchester City's Kyle Walker during their match against Burton Albion, January 9. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar in action with Girona's Marc Muniesa, January 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Monster Energy Honda's Ricky Brabec in action during the Dakar Rally, January 11. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie and Florida Panthers center Micheal Haley collide during their game, January 11. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Missouri Tigers guard Jordan Geist and forward Reed Nikko go after a loose ball against Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield and forward Derrick Walker, January 8. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Croatia's Luka Cindric in action against Iceland at the IHF Handball World Championship, January 11. REUTERS/Andreas Gerbert

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Luke Charteris of Bath Rugby in action at the European Rugby Champions Cup, January 12. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
PGA golfer Justin Thomas sprays on sun screen on the first hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, January 11. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
Southampton's Cedric Soares in action with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, January 12. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates winning the final against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, January 5. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
