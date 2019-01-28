Edition:
United States
Sun Jan 27, 2019

Week in sports

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after the Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 114-110 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harden scored 61 points during the game. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after the Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 114-110 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harden scored 61 points during the game. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after the Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 114-110 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harden scored 61 points during the game. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the championship trophy after winning his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the championship trophy after winning his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sunday, January 27, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the championship trophy after winning his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday, January 20, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Saturday, January 26, 2019
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in San Diego, California. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in San Diego, California. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday, January 24, 2019
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in San Diego, California. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
England's Ben Foakes and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England's Ben Foakes and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
England's Ben Foakes and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
France's Brice Roger in action during the Men's Super G at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

France's Brice Roger in action during the Men's Super G at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Sunday, January 27, 2019
France's Brice Roger in action during the Men's Super G at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Saturday, January 26, 2019
Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Leganes with Jordi Alba. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Leganes with Jordi Alba. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Sunday, January 20, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Leganes with Jordi Alba. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Denmark celebrate winning the Handball World Championship after defeating Norway in the final. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Denmark celebrate winning the Handball World Championship after defeating Norway in the final. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Sunday, January 27, 2019
Denmark celebrate winning the Handball World Championship after defeating Norway in the final. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
England's Joe Root during play at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England's Joe Root during play at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Monday, January 21, 2019
England's Joe Root during play at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, January 21, 2019
Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zamalek's Mahmoud Alaa reacts to a match official during their game against Pyramids FC in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Zamalek's Mahmoud Alaa reacts to a match official during their game against Pyramids FC in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Thursday, January 24, 2019
Zamalek's Mahmoud Alaa reacts to a match official during their game against Pyramids FC in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Iceland's Gisli Kristjansson in action against Germany at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Iceland's Gisli Kristjansson in action against Germany at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Iceland's Gisli Kristjansson in action against Germany at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Competitors take part in the XVI World Ice Fishing Championship in Shiroka Polyana dam, near Batak, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Competitors take part in the XVI World Ice Fishing Championship in Shiroka Polyana dam, near Batak, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Saturday, January 26, 2019
Competitors take part in the XVI World Ice Fishing Championship in Shiroka Polyana dam, near Batak, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Real Madrid's Luka Modric during their match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Real Madrid's Luka Modric during their match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Saturday, January 19, 2019
Real Madrid's Luka Modric during their match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, January 25, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing the match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing the match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, January 21, 2019
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing the match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action with Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action with Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action with Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Germany fans during their match against Denmark at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Germany fans during their match against Denmark at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Saturday, January 19, 2019
Germany fans during their match against Denmark at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in action with Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher at London's Stamford Bridge. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in action with Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher at London's Stamford Bridge. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Sunday, January 27, 2019
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in action with Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher at London's Stamford Bridge. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his smashed racket during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his smashed racket during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, January 21, 2019
Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his smashed racket during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
