Week in sports
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Houston Rockets guard James Harden reacts after the Rockets defeated the New York Knicks 114-110 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Harden scored 61 points during the game. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the championship trophy after winning his match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Tiger Woods plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course in San Diego, California. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
England's Ben Foakes and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of West Indies' John Campbell at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
France's Brice Roger in action during the Men's Super G at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to appear in court on a trial for tax fraud in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with her trophy after winning her match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal against Leganes with Jordi Alba. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Denmark celebrate winning the Handball World Championship after defeating Norway in the final. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
England's Joe Root during play at the Kensington Oval Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Zamalek's Mahmoud Alaa reacts to a match official during their game against Pyramids FC in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Iceland's Gisli Kristjansson in action against Germany at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Competitors take part in the XVI World Ice Fishing Championship in Shiroka Polyana dam, near Batak, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Real Madrid's Luka Modric during their match against Sevilla. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during the match against France's Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Switzerland's Alexia Paganini in action during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta reacts after losing the match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fans look on during the match between England and West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action with Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Germany fans during their match against Denmark at the IHF Handball World Championship tournament. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic in action with Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher at London's Stamford Bridge. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Germany's Alexander Zverev holds his smashed racket during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
