Sun Mar 17, 2019

Week in sports

King's Odyssey ridden by Adam Wedge falls during the 4.10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in Britain, March 14. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates their second goal against Olympique Lyonnais, scored by Philippe Coutinho, March 13. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, March 13, 2019
France's Matthieu Bailet trains for the men's downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra, March 11. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 10. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
England's Brad Shields scores their eighth try against Italy during the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship in London, March 9. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
An injured Al Ahly fan walks from away the stands before the match against JS Saoura at Borg El Arab Stadium, in Alexandria, Egypt, March 16. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts, March 10. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins falls on the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets, March 13. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Stade Rennes fans let off flares during their match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, March 14. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, March 14, 2019
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Celta Vigo, March 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
Wales celebrate winning the Six Nations Championship after their match against Ireland, in Cardiff, March 16. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
New Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during a press conference at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, March 11. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Florida, March 15. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Athletic Bilbao in Bilbao, Spain, March 16. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, March 16, 2019
