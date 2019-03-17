Week in sports
King's Odyssey ridden by Adam Wedge falls during the 4.10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in Britain, March 14. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid with Federico Bernardeschi, March 12. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates their second goal against Olympique Lyonnais, scored by Philippe Coutinho, March 13. REUTERS/Susana Vera
France's Matthieu Bailet trains for the men's downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals in Grandvalira, Soldeu, Andorra, March 11. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action during the men's final against Japan's Kento Momota at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 10. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's Brad Shields scores their eighth try against Italy during the Rugby Union Six Nations Championship in London, March 9. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
An injured Al Ahly fan walks from away the stands before the match against JS Saoura at Borg El Arab Stadium, in Alexandria, Egypt, March 16. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts, March 10. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins falls on the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets, March 13. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Stade Rennes fans let off flares during their match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, March 14. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Celta Vigo, March 16. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Wales celebrate winning the Six Nations Championship after their match against Ireland, in Cardiff, March 16. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
New Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during a press conference at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, March 11. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in Clearwater, Florida, March 15. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Athletic Bilbao in Bilbao, Spain, March 16. REUTERS/Vincent West
Next Slideshows
Students strike for climate change action
From Sydney to London, thousands of school students walked out of classes on Friday in a global student strike to protest against government inaction on climate...
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a...
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
MORE IN PICTURES
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
At least one gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Yellow vest protests enter fourth month
Rioters set fire to a bank and ransacked stores on Paris's Champs Elysees avenue on Saturday, in a new flare-up of violence as France's yellow vest protests against President Emmanuel Macron and his pro-business reforms entered a fourth month.
Students strike for climate change action
From Sydney to London, thousands of school students walked out of classes on Friday in a global student strike to protest against government inaction on climate change.
iHeartRadio Music Awards
Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Iowa
Beto O'Rourke made his debut as a Democratic presidential candidate, betting his optimistic economic message, liberal immigration policies and fame gained in a failed bid for the U.S. Senate last year will net him the party's 2020 nomination.
Drag kid of Brooklyn
Eleven-year-old LGBT activist and runway model Desmond Napoles, also known as 'Desmond is Amazing', wants to inspire children to be themselves.
Children pulled from Nigeria building collapse
A four-story building containing a primary school, shops and homes collapses in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
Families mourn Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Some relatives made the painful trip to the crash scene where 157 people from 35 nations were killed after take-off from Addis Ababa.