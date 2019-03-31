Edition:
Week in sports

Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson dunks against Virginia Tech Hokies guard Ty Outlaw during the semifinals of the east regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, March 29. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Al Ahly's Ayman Ashraf in action with El Zamalek's Youssef Obama in Alexandria, Egypt, March 30. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Crews gather at the start of the Head of the River Race, an annual rowing race dating back to 1926 where several hundred British and international rowing crews compete to be the fastest over a 4.25 mile course along the River Thames in London, March 30. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Huddersfield Town fans react after their match against Crystal Palace as they are relegated from the Premier League, March 30. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith slips as San Jose Sharks defenseman Justin Braun gains control of the puck, March 30. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Tiger Woods exits the 16th hole during the third round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin Country Club in Texas, March 29. Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval breaks his bat against the Oakland Athletics, March 26. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh yells during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic in Miami, March 26. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Strasbourg players celebrating winning the Coupe de La Ligue final with the trophy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France, March 30. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Participants take part in the Mud Run event in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates winning the men's race at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, March 30. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Tariq Owens celebrates the victory against Gonzaga Bulldogs in the championship game of the west regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, March 30. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton, March 30. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A gamer rests beneath a table during the Electronic Sports Festival, Austria's largest LAN Party in Vienna, March 29. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A general view during the Meydan Dubai Kahayla Classic at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, March 30. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Bournemouth's Nathan Ake during their match against Leicester City, March 30. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches the first pitch during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, March 28. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
David Price reacts after being bitten by Kash Ali during their fight in Liverpool, March 30. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in action with Fulham's Maxime Le Marchand in London, March 30. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Racing Point's Sergio Perez during qualifying at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, March 30. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
