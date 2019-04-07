Week in sports
Virginia Cavaliers guard De``Andre Hunter (12) and guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates after beating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the mens Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Rangers left fielder Hunter Pence has water poured on him by second baseman Rougned Odor and shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) after their game against the Houston Astros, April 3. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Watfords Ben Foster in action against Fulham, April 2. REUTERS/David Klein
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Sweden April 4. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) in Dallas, April 6. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters` Open Hunters Chase t the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, April 4. REUTERS/Peter Powell
Barcelonas Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal against Atletico Madrid with Malcom, April 6. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A general view inside the stadium as fireworks are set off before the match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, the first match in Tottenham`s new stadium, April 3. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru, April 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons makes a pass against Chicago Bulls forward JaKarr Sampson, April 6. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion fans before their match against Manchester City, April 6. REUTERS/Jon Super
Mick Schumacher in action during a Ferrari Formula One car testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, April 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A general view inside the stadium during the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
AC Milans Hakan Calhanoglu during the match against Uldinese in Milan, Italy, April 2. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Davy Russell celebrates winning the 5.15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase at the Grand National Festival in Liverpool, April 6. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Bayern Munichs Franck Ribery celebrates after Javi Martinez scores their third goal against Borrusia Dortmund, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dunks against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, April 3. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Liverpools Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates against Southampton, April 5. ` Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Tottenhams Hugo Lloris makes a save against Crystal Palace, April 3. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Next Slideshows
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic.
Clashes as Greek police stop migrants from reaching border
Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward...
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Trump visits Calexico, California, for a tour of the border just days after also announcing that he would end U.S. aid to El Salvador, Honduras and...
25 years since the Rwandan genocide
(Warning: graphic content) Twenty-five years have passed since the bloodshed in which Hutu militias killed around 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic.
Clashes as Greek police stop migrants from reaching border
Refugees and migrants, stuck in Greece after Balkan countries shut their borders in 2016, scuffle with police near the northern border seeking to travel onward to northern Europe.
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son
Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.
Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border
President Trump visits Calexico, California, for a tour of the border just days after also announcing that he would end U.S. aid to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, even though the money is designed to discourage migration.
25 years since the Rwandan genocide
(Warning: graphic content) Twenty-five years have passed since the bloodshed in which Hutu militias killed around 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.
Obama and Merkel: an enduring friendship
From summits to private dinners, former U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and forged an international accord to fight climate change.
Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival
Style and scenes from Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival.
73-year-old becomes world's oldest soccer player
An Israeli man sets a new world record as the oldest person to play in a professional soccer match.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.