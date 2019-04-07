Edition:
Week in sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard De``Andre Hunter (12) and guard Braxton Key (2) celebrates after beating the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the mens Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
1 / 20
Texas Rangers left fielder Hunter Pence has water poured on him by second baseman Rougned Odor and shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) after their game against the Houston Astros, April 3. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
2 / 20
Watfords Ben Foster in action against Fulham, April 2. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
3 / 20
Beat Maendli of Switzerland falls off Dsarie during the FEI World Cup Final 1 Show Jumping event at Gothenburg Horse Show in Sweden April 4. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
4 / 20
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
5 / 20
Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock (32) and defenseman Brad Hunt (77) and defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) defend the goal against Dallas Stars center Mattias Janmark (13) in Dallas, April 6. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
6 / 20
A general view during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters` Open Hunters Chase t the Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, April 4. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Thursday, April 04, 2019
7 / 20
Barcelonas Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal against Atletico Madrid with Malcom, April 6. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
8 / 20
A general view inside the stadium as fireworks are set off before the match between Tottenham and Crystal Palace, the first match in Tottenham`s new stadium, April 3. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
9 / 20
Usain Bolt runs against a moto-taxi as part of a sponsored event in Lima, Peru, April 2. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
10 / 20
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons makes a pass against Chicago Bulls forward JaKarr Sampson, April 6. Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
11 / 20
Brighton & Hove Albion fans before their match against Manchester City, April 6. REUTERS/Jon Super

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
12 / 20
Mick Schumacher in action during a Ferrari Formula One car testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, April 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
13 / 20
A general view inside the stadium during the match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Munich, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
14 / 20
AC Milans Hakan Calhanoglu during the match against Uldinese in Milan, Italy, April 2. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
15 / 20
Davy Russell celebrates winning the 5.15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase at the Grand National Festival in Liverpool, April 6. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
16 / 20
Bayern Munichs Franck Ribery celebrates after Javi Martinez scores their third goal against Borrusia Dortmund, April 6. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
17 / 20
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dunks against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, April 3. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
18 / 20
Liverpools Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates against Southampton, April 5. ` Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
19 / 20
Tottenhams Hugo Lloris makes a save against Crystal Palace, April 3. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
20 / 20
