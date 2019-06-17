Edition:
Week in sports

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and center Serge Ibaka celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors in game six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Tiger Woods plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, June 10. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Fans celebrate in the streets of Toronto after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship, June 13. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their twelfth goal against Thailand with Megan Rapinoe at the Women's World Cup in France, June 11. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz in action during the Heavyweight Final at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, June 15. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Argentina's Sergio Aguero in action with Colombia's David Ospina during the Copa America Brazil, June 15. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Paraguay's Junior Fernandez looks dejected as Rodrigo Rojas is sat in the net after conceding their second goal to Qatar at the Copa America Brazil, June 16. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos celebrate with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Australia's Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio kiss after their wedding on their property in Bollullos de la Mitacion, Spain, June 15, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
Texas Rangers third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera leaps over the railing after attempting to catch a foul ball during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington, June 9. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
Malaysia's badminton player Lee Chong Wei reacts during a news conference to announce his retirement in Putrajaya, Malaysia, June 13. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2019
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, June 16. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
New Zealand's Erin Nayler and Ali Riley in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens at the Women's World Cup in France. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A participant operates an Edge 540 V2 plane while performing in front of the Kazan Kremlin and the Mosque of Kul Sharif, also known as Qol Sharif, during the Challenger Class free practice session of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Kazan, Russia, June 15. REUTERS/Alexey Nasyrov

Reuters / Saturday, June 15, 2019
