Week in sports

Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion...more

Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. Now, she is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. Picture taken March 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close