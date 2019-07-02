Week in sports
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal against France in the Women's World Cup quarter finals in Paris, France, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain players pose with the trophy as they celebrate winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship against Germany in Udine, Italy, June 30. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova celebrates with the trophy after winning the Eastbourne International final against Germany's Angelique Kerber in Eastbourne, Britain, June 29. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Italy's Hassane Fofana prepares for the men's 110m hurdles race at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 28. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Azerbaijan's Mahir Amiraslanov in action with Serbia's Stevan Micic during the men's freestyle wrestling -57kg gold medal match at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 26. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt celebrates scoring their second goal against Italy during the Women's World Cup quarter finals in Valenciennes, France, June 29. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belarus' Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova in action during the qualification rounds for the women's long jump at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 28. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pakistan's Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrate after winning the match against New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup in Birmingham, Britain, June 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Miriam "La Reina" Gutierrez gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the 36-year-old Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion...more
Konstantinos Filippidis of Greece competes during the "Athens Street Pole Vault 2019" in front of Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, June 25. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal against Venezuela during the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, June 30. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Ecuador's Alexander Dominguez reacts during the Copa America match against Japan in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 24. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Portugal's Silvia Saiote and Beatriz Martins in action during the women's trampoline gymnastics synchronized finals at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 25. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his semi final against Britain's Kyle Edmund at the Eastbourne International in Eastbourne, Britain, June 28. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Slovenia's Tjasa Ristic in action against Ukraine's Anita Serogina during the women's karate kumite -61kg final at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 30. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Patrick Franziska in action during match three of the men's team table tennis gold medal match against Sweden's Jon Persson at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 29. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with Luis Suarez against Chile at the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 24. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is doused with water by first baseman Luke Voit (left) after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, June 26. Noah K....more
A general view during the closing ceremony at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, June 30. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1
Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson...
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0
Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup...
Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0
Italy beats China to qualify for the quarter-finals as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.
Women's World Cup: Sweden 1 - Canada 0
Sweden's Stina Blackstenius struck in the second half as they won 1-0 against Canada, who missed a late penalty, to set up a quarter-final against Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul
Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence Ministry compound in Kabul on Monday.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.
Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city
Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat.
Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary
Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos.
Photos of the month: June
Our top photos from June 2019.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.