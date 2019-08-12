Edition:
Week in sports

New York Giants wide receiver Russell Shepard breaks a tackle against the New York Jets for a touchdown during the first half at MetLife Stadium, August 8. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Antigua and Barbuda's Priscilla Frederick celebrates after a jump during the women's high jump final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies down after breaking a glass panel of the racquetball court during his men's singles gold medal match against Mexico's Rodrigo Montoya at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 7. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Manchester United's Daniel James celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Chelsea with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and team mates, August 11. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Pilots fly their paragliders during 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia, August 7. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Nola Matthews performs during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City, August 11. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Athletes compete in the cycling BMX men's semifinal at the cycling BMX men's semifinal at the Pan American Games in Lima, August 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil's Marcus Dalmeida in action during the archery men's recurve individual semifinal at the Pan American Games in Lima, August 11. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud, August 11. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sterilgarda Max Racing Team's Aron Canet during Moto3 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, August 10. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Venezuela's Ruben Limardo vs compatriot Jesus Limardo during the men's fencing epee individual gold medal bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, August 5. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action during a line out against England during their Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Twickenham, Britain, August 11. REUTERS/David Klein

Mexico in action during the rhythmic gymnastics 5 balls final at the Pan American Games in Lima, August 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Miguel Sano celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field, August 5. Ben Ludeman-USA TODAY Sports

A general view of the Mini 7 and Miglia Championship race at Brands Hatch in West Kingsdown, Britain, August 11. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore catches the ball out of bounds on a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium, August 10. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A Portland Timbers fan celebrates after a Timbers goal during the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park in Portland, August 10. The Timbers beat the Whitecaps 3-1. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury in action against Wolverhampton in Leicester, August 11. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele scores their first goal against Aston Villa in London, August 10. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Fireworks are displayed over the National Stadium at the end of the closing ceremony for the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, August 11. REUTERS/Henry Romero

