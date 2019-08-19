Week in sports
Liverpool's Adrian lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Super Cup with teammates after beating Chelsea at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Corey Connorts hits from a green side bunker on the 14th during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club - No. 3 in Medinah, Illinois, August 17, 2019. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17, 2019. Christopher...more
Simone Biles performs during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, August 11, 2019. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Esmee Hawkey of Great Britain in action during the W Series race at Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is hit by a ball from England's Jofra Archer during second test at Ashes at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam in action during the women's long jump final at the Diamond League's Birmingham Grand Prix at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (not pictured) scores their second goal past Manchester City's Ederson during Premier League play at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Peru's Yuliana Bolivar reacts after winning a bronze medal women's +78kg judo at the Pan Am Games in Videna, Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey reacts after the match against Norwich City in Premier League play in Norwich, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
West Ham United's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in Brighton, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
General view of Aston Villa fans during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in Birmingham, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their second goal against Pyunik during third qualifying round second leg of the Europa League in Wolverhampton, Britain, August 15, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Celtic fans looks dejected after the third qualifying round second leg match of Champions League against CFR Cluj in Glasgow, Britain, August 13, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
England's Anthony Watson in action with Wales' George North during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Brazil's Marcus Dalmeida in action during men's recurve individual archery semifinal at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
