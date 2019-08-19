Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 18, 2019 | 11:05pm EDT

Week in sports

Liverpool's Adrian lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Super Cup with teammates after beating Chelsea at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Liverpool's Adrian lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Super Cup with teammates after beating Chelsea at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Liverpool's Adrian lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Super Cup with teammates after beating Chelsea at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
1 / 20
Corey Connorts hits from a green side bunker on the 14th during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club - No. 3 in Medinah, Illinois, August 17, 2019. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Connorts hits from a green side bunker on the 14th during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club - No. 3 in Medinah, Illinois, August 17, 2019. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Corey Connorts hits from a green side bunker on the 14th during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club - No. 3 in Medinah, Illinois, August 17, 2019. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Spectators react from tear gas after three people died in riots before a soccer match when the fans attacked a bus carrying one of the teams, at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17, 2019. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17, 2019. Christopher...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is flipped by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (21) as he scores on a two point conversion during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, August 17, 2019. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Simone Biles performs during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, August 11, 2019. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles performs during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, August 11, 2019. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Simone Biles performs during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, August 11, 2019. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Friday, August 16, 2019
A member of the "Selva" (Forest) parish is seen with horse Remorex after winning the historical Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
6 / 20
England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
England's Charlie Ewels in action with Wales' Aaron Shingler during a Rugby World Cup warm-up match at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, Britain, August 11, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 20
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart during the UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, August 14, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
8 / 20
Esmee Hawkey of Great Britain in action during the W Series race at Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Esmee Hawkey of Great Britain in action during the W Series race at Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Esmee Hawkey of Great Britain in action during the W Series race at Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
9 / 20
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is hit by a ball from England's Jofra Archer during second test at Ashes at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is hit by a ball from England's Jofra Archer during second test at Ashes at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is hit by a ball from England's Jofra Archer during second test at Ashes at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
10 / 20
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam in action during the women's long jump final at the Diamond League's Birmingham Grand Prix at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam in action during the women's long jump final at the Diamond League's Birmingham Grand Prix at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2019
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam in action during the women's long jump final at the Diamond League's Birmingham Grand Prix at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
11 / 20
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (not pictured) scores their second goal past Manchester City's Ederson during Premier League play at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (not pictured) scores their second goal past Manchester City's Ederson during Premier League play at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (not pictured) scores their second goal past Manchester City's Ederson during Premier League play at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 20
Peru's Yuliana Bolivar reacts after winning a bronze medal women's +78kg judo at the Pan Am Games in Videna, Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Peru's Yuliana Bolivar reacts after winning a bronze medal women's +78kg judo at the Pan Am Games in Videna, Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Peru's Yuliana Bolivar reacts after winning a bronze medal women's +78kg judo at the Pan Am Games in Videna, Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
13 / 20
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey reacts after the match against Norwich City in Premier League play in Norwich, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey reacts after the match against Norwich City in Premier League play in Norwich, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey reacts after the match against Norwich City in Premier League play in Norwich, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Close
14 / 20
West Ham United's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in Brighton, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in Brighton, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
West Ham United's Javier Hernandez celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in Brighton, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Close
15 / 20
General view of Aston Villa fans during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in Birmingham, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

General view of Aston Villa fans during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in Birmingham, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
General view of Aston Villa fans during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth in Birmingham, Britain, August 17, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
16 / 20
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their second goal against Pyunik during third qualifying round second leg of the Europa League in Wolverhampton, Britain, August 15, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their second goal against Pyunik during third qualifying round second leg of the Europa League in Wolverhampton, Britain, August 15, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their second goal against Pyunik during third qualifying round second leg of the Europa League in Wolverhampton, Britain, August 15, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
17 / 20
Celtic fans looks dejected after the third qualifying round second leg match of Champions League against CFR Cluj in Glasgow, Britain, August 13, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Celtic fans looks dejected after the third qualifying round second leg match of Champions League against CFR Cluj in Glasgow, Britain, August 13, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Celtic fans looks dejected after the third qualifying round second leg match of Champions League against CFR Cluj in Glasgow, Britain, August 13, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
18 / 20
England's Anthony Watson in action with Wales' George North during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

England's Anthony Watson in action with Wales' George North during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2019
England's Anthony Watson in action with Wales' George North during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff, Britain, August 17, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
19 / 20
Brazil's Marcus Dalmeida in action during men's recurve individual archery semifinal at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Brazil's Marcus Dalmeida in action during men's recurve individual archery semifinal at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Brazil's Marcus Dalmeida in action during men's recurve individual archery semifinal at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, August 11, 2019. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Aug 05 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Jul 29 2019
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Jul 29 2019
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people.

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city

Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of Baghdad.

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Right-wing and anti-fascist groups rally in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon arrested at least 13 people as a right-wing group marched to a downtown waterfront park and anti-fascist counterprotesters scuffled with officers who tried to keep the two sides apart.

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hong Kong protesters throng streets peacefully in heavy rain

Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters rallied peacefully in Hong Kong on Sunday, filling major thoroughfares in sometimes torrential rain in the eleventh week of what have been often violent demonstrations in the Asian financial hub.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child.

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition supporters defying protest ban

Zimbabwean police fired tear gas and beat up more than 100 opposition supporters with batons on Friday after they defied a protest ban in central Harare, witnesses said.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Ten weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast