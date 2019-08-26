Week in sports
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller scores their third goal with a overhead kick against Watford at Vicarage Road in Watford, Britain, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal against Real Betis at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Power player Glenn Davis (0) rebounds over Killer 3's Donte Greene and Stephen Jackson (5) during the Big Three Playoffs in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 25, 2019. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Uzbekistan's Sharafuddin Lutfillaev and Georgia's Lukhumi Chkhvimiani compete during the men's under 60kg category at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, Japan, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Jordan Whitehead (31) breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during the first half in Tampa, Florida, August 23, 2019. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Fans are assisted by medical personnel after a lightning strike during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2019. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Southampton's Angus Gunn reacts before a Brighton & Hove Albion goal is disallowed in Brighton, Britain, August 24, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
India's Pusarla Sindhu reacts during her final women's singles match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
England's Ben Stokes celebrates as they win the test against Australia in Leeds, Britain, August 25, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Atalanta's Robin Gosens celebrates scoring their first goal against SPAL in Ferrara, Italy, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Caribbean Region first baseman Clay Winklaar (10) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against the Asia-Pacific Region during the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 22, 2019....more
Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins celebrates on the podium with champagne after winning the race at the MotoGP British Grand Prix in Silverstone, Britain, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/David Klein
Britain's George Turner in action during men's pole vault at the British Athletics Championships in Birmingham, Britain, August 24, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence (24) is doused with Powerade by shortstop Elvis Andrus (1) after Pence drives in Andrus for the game winning run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning in Arlington, Texas, August 21, 2019....more
Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo celebrates winning the women's 200 meters final at the Diamond League Birmingham Grand Prix in Birmingham, Britain, August 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Aston Villa fans celebrate their first goal against Everton in Birmingham, Britain, August 23, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester United in front of fans in Wolverhampton, Britain, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller (1) jumps to punch the ball while San Jose Earthquakes forward Andres Rios (25) jumps for the header during the second half in Los Angeles, California, August 21, 2019. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Redskins wide receiver Cam Sims (89) is upended on a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jayson Stanley (23) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 22, 2019. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Fiorentina's new signing Franck Ribery is seen during his presentation in Florence, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Next Slideshows
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hong Kong police run battles with protesters
Anti-government demonstrations on the weekend escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and security forces responded with water cannons and tear gas.
Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'
Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week, prepared for battle. Their enemy? The deforestation and destruction of their home, the Amazon rainforest.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Inside France's anti-jihadist mission in Mali
Efforts led by France to stop a region on Europe's doorstep becoming a launchpad for attacks at home are increasingly trapped in an endless cat-and-mouse game with well-armed jihadists, who know the terrain and hide easily among civilians.
Hong Kong protesters form human chain
Thousands of chanting Hong Kong protesters join hands to form human chains, with almost three months of anti-government demonstrations showing no sign of let-up across the Chinese-ruled territory.
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Victims of 'La Bestia,' Mexico's notorious migrant train, learn to walk again
Migrants maimed during their perilous journeys northward by "La Bestia," named The Death Train, learn to walk again with new prosthetic limbs in a special Red Cross program.
Aerial parade over New York City
Britain's Royal Air Force Red Arrows, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the F-35 Lightning II Demo Team soar above the Big Apple ahead of the New York International Air Show.