Week in sports

Naomi Osaka of Japan (left) consoles Coco Gauff of the USA after their third round match on day six of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing, New York, August 31, 2019. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
A wildfire interrupts a third division football match between Atletico Acreano and Luverdense, at Antonio Aquino Lopes stadium in Rio Branco, Brazil, August 25, 2019. Instagram @atleticoacreano1952 via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Martin Montoya in Manchester, Britain, August 31, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
Ryuichi Nagayama (C), 86, Fuwaku Rugby Club's oldest active player, practices before a match in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, May 3, 2019. "You tackle and battle each other, but the gathering after the play is so enjoyable and fun," said Nagayama. "We talk about how each other plays and no one gets angry about how we played. The atmosphere is great... In short, there is nothing but rugby (for me)." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a double against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning in Seattle, Washington, August 28, 2019. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Police officers and Aston Villa fans clash after the match against Crystal Palace in London, Britain, August 31, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
China's Zhelin Wang in action with Poland's Aaron Cel and Damian Kulig during the first round of Group A at the FIBA World Cup in Beijing, China, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon and reporter Alex Chappell are doused with water after the game against the Miami Marlins in Washington, August 30, 2019. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, August 30, 2019
River Plate fans are seen before the match against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A fan is tackled by an usher after running on the field during the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds in St. Louis, Missouri, September 1, 2019. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Matteo Guendouzi against Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Everton's Richarlison scores their third goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Liverpool, Britain, September 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Dominican Republic's Victor Liz in action with Jordan's Zald Abbas and Jordan Al-Dasuqi during the first round of Group G at the FIBA World Cup in Shenzhen, China, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Boca Juniors fans are seen during the match against LDU Quito during the Copa Libertadores quarter final second leg in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Alexander Zverev of German serves against Frances Tiafoe of the United States in a second round match on day four of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing, New York, August 29, 2019. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Israel's Or Sasson and South Korea's Kim Min-Jong compete during the men's above 100 kg preliminary at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo, Japan, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
A player participates in the annual Brambles Sandbank cricket match at low tide in the Solent, Britain, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a touchdown pass as Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety Gregory Grate Jr (3) attempts to break up the play during the second quarter in Ann Arbor, Michigan, August 31, 2019. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, August 31, 2019
Rangers' Ryan Jack in action with Legia Warszawa's Sandro Kulenovic during the Europa League playoffs second leg in Glasgow, Britain, August 29, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, August 29, 2019
Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson hits a ground ball and breaks his bat against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Bronx, New York, September 1, 2019. Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
